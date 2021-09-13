Oklahoma-West Virginia Kickoff Time Announced

The Sooners will battle the Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m. CT in both team's Big 12 opener on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Oklahoma is set to wrap up non-conference play on Saturday when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the third of a four-game stretch of home contests to open up the 2021 season.

After doing battle with the old rival, the Sooners will open up conference play against West Virginia which we now know will be a primetime kick in Norman with the Big 12 revealing that the game will have a 6:30 p.m. CT start and be broadcast on ABC.

There is some level of irony to be found here in that a large point of tension between Oklahoma and the Big 12 has been on the insistence that the Sooners play the lion's share of 11 a.m. CT games - especially ones in Norman.

But, sure enough, the first conference game of the 2021 season gets a night time start which will be sure to make players and fans very happy.

The Mountaineers currently sit at 1-1 on the season after dropping their opener against Maryland and then bouncing back with a 66-0 demolition of Long Island over the weekend.

Neal Brown’s bunch will wrap up the non-conference slate with a big home matchup with No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday before heading to Norman.

The Sooners, meanwhile, will indeed host Nebraska at 11 a.m. CT with the game being televised on FOX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.