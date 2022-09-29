Skip to main content

Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops a Semifinalist for 'Academic Heisman'

The former walk-on wide receiver has eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners so far this season.

Oklahoma fans already know Drake Stoops is a baller. But he’s also a scholar.

Stoops, a former walk-on wide receiver for the Sooners, was among 156 semifinalists named Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy — the “Academic Heisman.”

The Campbell Trophy is bestowed annually by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

The Sooners have a previous winner of the Campbell: center Ty Darlington took home the award in 2015. Darlington is now an OU assistant.

This year’s semifinalists have a combined 3.62 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor's degrees.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former OU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is also among this year’s semifinalists.

So far this season, Stoops has eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Semifinalists now have an opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy. Those finalists will be announced Oct. 26.

Those finalists will travel to Las Vegas for the NFF Annual Awards Dinner, where each finalist will accept their scholarship and meet the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame inductees and other legends attending the event.

The winner receives the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy and a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship, an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN, and a trip to New York City for a special reception at the New York Athletic Club, the official home of the trophy.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

David Hicks A&M
Football

Top-Ranked 2023 DL David Hicks Chooses Texas A&M Over Oklahoma

By Josh Callaway
FB - Dillon Gabriel
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 146

By Josh Callaway
FB - David Hicks, Todd Bates
Football

Elite Oklahoma DL Target David Hicks Ready to Commit Wednesday Afternoon

By Ryan Chapman and John E. Hoover
FB - Jalil Farooq
Football

How Oklahoma Hopes a Mentality Shift Will Solve Slow Starts on Offense

By Ryan Chapman
Eric Gray
Football

Oklahoma's Eric Gray Shining Through Four Weeks

By Ross Lovelace
Ethan Downs Pre-TCU (9-27-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Interview

By Ryan Chapman
DG 9-27
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview

By Josh Callaway
Andrew Raym Pre-TCU 99-27-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma C Andrew Raym Interview

By Ryan Chapman