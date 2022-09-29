Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops a Semifinalist for 'Academic Heisman'

Oklahoma fans already know Drake Stoops is a baller. But he’s also a scholar.

Stoops, a former walk-on wide receiver for the Sooners, was among 156 semifinalists named Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy — the “Academic Heisman.”

The Campbell Trophy is bestowed annually by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

The Sooners have a previous winner of the Campbell: center Ty Darlington took home the award in 2015. Darlington is now an OU assistant.

This year’s semifinalists have a combined 3.62 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor's degrees.

Former OU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is also among this year’s semifinalists.

So far this season, Stoops has eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Semifinalists now have an opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy. Those finalists will be announced Oct. 26.

Those finalists will travel to Las Vegas for the NFF Annual Awards Dinner, where each finalist will accept their scholarship and meet the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame inductees and other legends attending the event.

The winner receives the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy and a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship, an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN, and a trip to New York City for a special reception at the New York Athletic Club, the official home of the trophy.