Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood Announces Transfer Destination

The No. 1 high school receiver in the 2019 class and No. 4 overall player in the nation finishes his OU career with 62 catches for 736 yards and 7 TDs.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced his transfer destination on Sunday.

Haselwood, a junior from Ellenwood, GA, is transferring to Arkansas.

Haselwood announced his decision via Twitter.

Haselwood, a former 5-star recruit, was the No. 1-ranked high school receiver in the nation and the No. 4 overall player, according to 247 Sports. But injuries, inconsistencies and changes at quarterback never let him come close to that potential during his three seasons in Norman.

As a true freshman playing with Jalen Hurts in 2019, he caught 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Haselwood suffered a serious knee injury in April 2020 while training at home during the pandemic, and played in just three games with Spencer Rattler, catching four passes for 65 yards.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound wideout was hoping for a big breakout junior year as Spencer Rattler returned, but Rattler was benched for Caleb Williams at midseason and Haselwood’s numbers did rise, but never really surged. He caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns, including a six-catch, three-TD game against TCU.

Those scores against TCU and one against Kansas were the only touchdowns of his career against Division I competition.

Haselwood’s career-best in yards was 61 against Nebraska, and his career-high for receptions was six against Nebraska and TCU.

He finished his career with 62 catches for 736 yards and seven TDs.