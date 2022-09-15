Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Has Stayed 'Dialed In' Despite Slow Start

NORMAN — Jalil Farooq is having to exercise a bit of patience to start the 2022 season.

The sophomore wide receiver broke out in last year’s Alamo Bowl, capping off his first year at Oklahoma with a three-catch, 64-yard performance against the Oregon Ducks.

Farooq used the success in the final game as a springboard into a big offseason. He drew great reviews from offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fellow teammates alike, raising the expectations that he could be a major contributor alongside Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops.

Two games into the new year, Farooq has just one catch for nine yards, but Lebby said the production is far from a real reflection of his skillset and the player he can be for the Sooners this season.

“I think the biggest thing is, the ball just hasn’t found him,” Lebby said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “That’s part of playing this game. I’m proud of him for just being incredibly steady and playing as hard as he’s played.”

In both of OU’s games this year, a receiver has caught a pair of touchdowns.

Tight end Brayden Willis opened the season with a pair of scores, and Mims ignited the Sooner offense last Saturday with two TDs against Kent State.

Gabriel has no doubts that Farooq will have his day, as that’s just the nature of the offense under Lebby.

“Sometimes with how fast we move,” said Gabriel, “it's just sometimes either a running back night, a slot night, an outside night like you saw with Marvin. He could have two touchdowns or it could be a tight end kind of night and he will have, himself, two touchdowns.

“So it really is taking what they give us, but most importantly, just making sure everyone's ready when their time is ... and their opportunity is gonna come because you got to take advantage of it and you never know when that opportunity will come.”

In the meantime, Lebby said Farooq’s levels haven’t dropped.

The Landham, MD, product has continued to work hard so that he’s ready for when his number is called.

And Farooq could have plenty of opportunities this weekend.

Nebraska’s defense enters Saturday with the No. 114-ranked pass defense in the country having just allowed Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to throw for 409 yards. Six different Georgia Southern receivers caught multiple passes in last week’s 45-42 upset over the Cornhuskers, and three receivers caught at least six passes in the win.

Lebby hasn’t lost faith in Farooq, and he wants the young receiver to stay the course as the season is still in the early stages.

“That’s a conversation we had (Sunday), man,” Lebby said. “Just keep doing exactly what you’re doing. The ball’s going to find you. Good things are going to happen. He’s been an unbelievable teammate. He’s worked really hard. He’s dialed into the detail right now. There’s going to be a moment in time where he’s going to have a breakout day and it’s going to be a lot of fun for everybody.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.