Oklahoma OT Erik Swenson named to Associated Press All-Bowl team

Oklahoma offensive tackle Erik Swenson was named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for 2020.

“Swenson got the highest Pro Football Focus grade (90.3) of any offensive lineman for his bowl performance,” the AP wrote. “Swenson helped No. 8 Oklahoma gain 684 total yards in a 55-20 blowout of No. 10 Florida.”

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound senior from Downer's Grove, IL, can return to OU in 2021 if he wants. The NCAA granted a blanket eligibility waiver for the 2020 season. Sooners coaches now await the decision of Swenson and other players who might leave for the NFL.

Former Sooners running back Trey Sermon, who rushed 31 times for 193 yards and a touchdown and added 61 yards receiving in Ohio State’s College Football Playoff victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, also made the team.

The Big 12, which went 5-0 in bowl games, had three other players also honored: Texas running back Bijan Robinson (183 yards and a touchdown to go with two TD catches in a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl), Oklahoma State freshmen Brennan Presley (118 yards receiving and three TDs in a 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl) and Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance (two fumble recoveries and four tackles in a 34-17 victory over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl).