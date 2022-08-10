Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond Held Out With 'Slight Concussion'

NORMAN — While Brent Venables' press conference centered around the resignation of Cale Gundy, and L’Damian Washington’s new role as the wide receivers coach, there was more news to go around.

Sooners veteran defensive tackle Jalen Redmond has been a trending topic this offseason, as many expect him to make the jump and have a breakout season. Redmond has done all the right things this summer to succeed on the field and has drawn praise from many of the coaches.

He was noticeably absent from Wednesday’s open practice after being a full-go in spring practice and beyond. Venables said Redmond was held out Wednesday because of a "slight concussion" suffered early in the week that the medical team will be cautious about.

Venables said the good news for Redmond is this shouldn't be a lingering issue, as he's looking to use success on the field this season in order to get to the next level.

“He got banged up a little,” Venables said. “Slight concussion a couple of days ago but he'll be fine. Maybe yesterday. We tried to kind of protect him a little bit today. But he's been doing well.”

When Redmond is on the field for the Sooners, good things tend to happen. While the minor concussion is a small setback, Redmond has taken the necessary steps to lead the defensive line unit this season. He’s had a front row seat to study NFL talent in Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto, and now it’s Redmond’s time to step up as the veteran in the room.

“He's had an excellent summer,” Venables mentioned. “His best summer, according to people that know. He's at the best version of himself right now.

“He's really bought into it again, had a monster summer. When he's been out there, these first few days, he's been really tough and active and disruptive.”

The hope in Norman is that it won't be long before Redmond is back on the field building on the progress he's made this offseason.