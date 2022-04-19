Oklahoma's Jerry Schmidt is Building More Than Just Strength Through Spring Football

OU's strength coach has been tasked with helping to lay the foundation the culture Brent Venables hopes to build in Norman.

NORMAN — When Brent Venables returned to Oklahoma, he knew he wanted to bring a new level of toughness back with him.

That’s why when he was filling out his first coaching staff for the Sooners, Venables turned to a familiar face to head up the strength program in Norman.

Venables lured a familiar face back to the program in Jerry Schmidt, who had previously served in the same position for the Sooners from 1999-2017.

Since departing the program, Schmidt helped Jimbo Fisher continue to build Texas A&M in the SEC West, a division littered with new foes when Oklahoma makes its own jump into the best conference in football.

Immediately, Venables tasked Schmidt with laying the groundwork for a culture of accountability, something which carried the team through winter workouts.

“Coach Schmidt and his staff did a wonderful job,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said at the start of spring practice. “That's where the majority of the time was spent because that was the emphasis and that was a priority. At the same time, football was too.

“But in that timeframe, there was a lot more going into that than there was actually the installation of the system. You've got to have that strong foundation.”

Jerry Schmidt is already making his presence felt in Norman after a stint at Texas A&M Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

With the increase in tempo brought in by Jeff Lebby’s offense, the players are getting plenty of conditioning during practice.

As a result, Schmidt has been focused on making sure the team can push around more weight at the point of attack.

“It’s more of an emphasis on getting stronger,” defensive lineman Jordan Kelley said. “Last year, we ran a lot and we’re still definitely running, but it’s more emphasis on moving weight and you can definitely see that.”

The previous strength staff led by Bennie Wylie was known for a CrossFit approach to rounding the team into shape.

During his Pro Day press conference, former offensive guard Marquis Hayes said as much, and that Schmidt’s program is centered more around pushing the players to continue to maximize their strength.

The hard work is already paying dividends, as safety Key Lawrence said his room has been transformed by the new offseason workout program.

“The size has increased,” Lawrence said. “Even the guys last year, they got bigger, stronger, faster. And I’m pretty sure you know the resume that Coach Schmidtty has.”

That strength and size will be essential for Venables, as he’s shedded the “Speed D” philosophy for his own suffocating defensive scheme.

But not only has Schmidt been hard at work making the team stronger, he’s also been working with the units along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to bring them closer as a position group.

“He's been big on us being more together,” offensive tackle Anton Harrison said. “After lifts we go and do stuff as a unit, more unit stuff and less individual stuff.

“… It was something that I feel like we always needed to do more. It's just something that we never really were big on. I feel like it's changing now with the coaching change. The unit is being more together, more focused and on point."

Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line may be the biggest beneficiaries of Schmidt’s return. His unit has underperformed his high standards the past two years, and a rededication being able to move bodies up front should help Bedenbaugh’s unit find the nasty streak which served them so well in 2017 and 2018.

“I don't know a whole bunch about strength and conditioning, all the ins and outs. That's not my expertise,” Bedenbaugh said. “… But it's more of an everyday mentality. That's the biggest thing that I think he always brought. He's great at what he does, at building their bodies and getting them to the right spot.

“But this game is about more than that, and I think it's the mental aspect of the grind and what it takes to really be an elite player… I've always thought he's done a great job with the offensive line… I think he's done an outstanding job. I see a ton of improvement.”

The horror stories from former players that were stirred upon his hiring didn’t scare off any of the players on the current roster, but the summer will bring a new slate of fresh frights.

However in the interim, the team has enjoyed the jolt Schmidt has brought back to the program.

“I think Schmidty’s done a great job of bringing a competitive, energetic atmosphere that this team really needed from a strength standpoint,” running back Eric Gray said. “Venables has done a great job on the field, but Schmidty has done a better job off the field, getting us ready to just play strong and play longer.”

