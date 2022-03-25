Oklahoma's Offense Ramping up the Speed at Spring Practice Under Jeff Lebby

New offensive coordinator is turning up the tempo already during spring football.

NORMAN — Blink and you’ll miss it.

That’s how fast offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wants to run his offense next season at Oklahoma.

Brent Venables brought Lebby back to Norman to install his explosive offense, and to stress opposing defenses by running it at a break-neck pace.

And much like when he’s calling plays, Lebby isn’t wasting any time to get his system installed at OU.

““We’re going to strain these guys and put a lot on ‘em,” Lebby said during a press conference on Thursday. “We’ve got smart football players.

“… Just trying to strain these guys mentally as well as physically to get us where we need to be. We’ll be there by Day 15 of spring ball.”

Though it is a major change over the more methodical pace the Sooner offense played at over the past few years, the players on the roster are already responding to Lebby’s methods.

“It's fast,” wide receiver Theo Wease said on Thursday. “It's definitely fast, and we're definitely going to be well in shape.

“… I like playing in a tempo offense because you can catch the defense slipping. Maybe they're not set, and we're just playing fast.”

Strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt will be key in the success of Lebby’s offense as well.

To run the offense at its top pace, Lebby’s entire side of the ball will have to be in some of the best shape of their lives.

“We're working on our conditioning,” Jalil Farooq said. “Coaches are getting us right. We're going to stay focused and we're going to lock in to the schemes.

Not only will the tempo help put defenses on their heels, it will also make things simpler for the offensive line.

Center Andrew Raym said he could be a major beneficiary of the change in system, as it will lessen his duties before the snap.

“For the center, it’s actually taken a lot off my plate because we’re moving so fast,” Raym said. “I don’t have the time to make as many calls. Now, the whole O-line is expected to know what they’re doing on every play.”

But it still will be a major adjustment, Raym admitted, as the line will have to be on top of their conditioning to get acclimated to the speed.

“First two days, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty tough,” Raym said. “Legs are feeling like concrete during practice. But we’re doing a lot of conditioning outside of practice on our off-days. I think we’re going to be straight. Three or four more practices and we’ll be used to it.”

The results should speak for themselves, however, as the Oklahoma defense has already acknowledged the extra dimension the speed brings to the offense.

