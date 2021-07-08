Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma's Player Representatives Announced for Big 12 Media Days

Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto will represent the Sooners alongside head coach Lincoln Riley.
The Oklahoma Sooners have announced their player representatives at next week’s Big 12 Media Days.

Preseason All-Big 12 honorees Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto will attend the event that will take place on July 14-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A First Team All-Big 12 selection last year, Hall hauled in 18 catches for 218 yards and five scores last year from OU’s tight end/H-back room. Hall’s five touchdown receptions were the second most on the team behind Marvin Mims.

Bonitto came into his own a year ago as a pass rusher. Logging 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2020, Bonitto was named a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

This year, he enters with huge expectations.

PFF ranked the top 50 players returning to college football, and Bonitto was listed at No. 4, trailing just behind OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who took home the top spot.

After the event was scrapped last year, CeeDee Lamb, Creed Humphrey, Kenneth MurrayNeville Gallimore and Nick Basquine represented the Sooners at 2019’s Big 12 Media Days. 

The Sooners will participate in the media day festivities on July 14.

