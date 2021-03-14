Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson is full speed ahead at running back, despite Mel Kiper's suggestion of a position change

Workout out in front of 59 NFL personnel representing 31 teams, Rhamondre Stevenson made his case to be the third running back off the board behind Najee Harris and Travis Etienne at OU's Pro Day

Behind Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne, the rest of the 2021 running back draft class is wide open.

At Oklahoma’s Pro Day on Friday, Rhamondre Stevenson looked to make his case as to why he should be the next back off the board.

With Stevenson’s size, his top end speed will be the biggest sticking point amongst scouts. Running a 4.63 second 40-yard dash, he kept himself in the conversation to be one of the next running backs taken.

While he may not possess jaw dropping speed in the open field, Stevenson doesn’t have the wear and tear most college running backs carry into the pros. Working in a backfield by committee at Oklahoma, the junior college transfer hopes franchises will value his potential durability.

Rhamondre Stevenson Ty Russell / OU Athletics

“I take pride in that. I didn’t have many carries, enough to show what I can do and enough that people can like me,” Stevenson said in his press conference after Pro Day. “I think I have a lot of tread on my tires still. I’m not a worn-down back. I didn’t have 500 carries in college. I think that also plays to my advantage.”

Despite logging fewer carries, Stevenson also feels he has put enough out on tape to be an attractive prospect.

“I think they can just turn on the film and see what I did the last couple of years at OU. They have a pretty good idea.,” he said. “You can’t really showcase everything, not having pads on and a certain amount of drills. I think they can turn on the film and see what not only me but my teammates can do.”

On a media conference call on March 1, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. suggested Stevenson could be used as both a running back and a full back due to his frame.

“When you look at Rhamondre Stevenson, he’s got running back skills on that big fullback-type of frame. Just amazing, with his feet and his agility, for a big guy,” Kiper said. “But you feel like he could be a combo-type guy. Possibly he could. I think he goes early Day 3 and you can figure him out when he gets in the league. But certainly he’s gonna make a roster, he’s gonna help you and he had a really good year. I think he’s one of those early Day 3 picks.”

Though Stevenson did earn rave reviews at the Senior Bowl for his excellent pass protection, he said playing full back hasn’t even been presented to him as an option.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t seen me listed as a fullback anywhere,” Stevenson said. “Not one coach or scout has ever talked to me as a fullback. They call me a running back.”

In all, Stevenson said his biggest adjustment to life in the NFL will just be the speed of the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson Tory Kukowski / OU Athletics

“I think football is the same everywhere. But of course the game is going to speed up a little bit, just like me coming from juco to OU,” he said. “The game got a little faster, but I think I did a great job of adjusting.

“I’ve got a lot of mentors that tell me what I need to look for and prepare for at the next level. I’m just ready to make that step. I think I’m being very well prepared to adjust to the NFL game.”

One mentor in his corner is former NFL and Oklahoma running back and Stevenson’s current position coach, DeMarco Murray.

“I think it’s been good for Rhamondre and for all of our running backs to have that perspective. And I think that’s our job as coaches,” head coach Lincoln Riley said of Murray’s influence. “DeMarco has been great for our guys. You just can’t replace having that guy that’s been through it and understands it and can kind of share with you what that journey looks like.”

With no NFL Combine this year, Stevenson did say he was disappointed to miss out on going through that entire process, but that he’s pleased with how he’s preformed for NFL scouts.

“I think I had the upper hand by going to the Senior Bowl and talking to a lot of scouts and showcasing my game there. Then I had a second chance here at my Pro Day,” he said. “I’m blessed to be in my situation. I’m not taking anything for granted.”