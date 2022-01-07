Report: Oklahoma's Roy Williams to be Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

According to Brett McMurphy, OU’s dynamic defensive back will join the Hall of Fame's 2022 class.

Roy Williams is already known to Oklahoma fans as “Superman”, but now he’ll have a new title: Hall of Famer.

The former OU defensive back has been selected as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, Brett McMurphy reported on Friday morning.

Williams made the cut after 177 players and 40 coaches were nominated for induction in 2022, a year after Williams just missed out on joining his head coach Bob Stoops in the 2021 class.

A single play frames his legacy, as Williams perfectly timed his blitz, leaving his feet to jostle the ball out of Texas quarterback Chris Simms’ hands in the 2001 OU-Texas game, but finding ways to impact the outcome of games was a constant during his time at Oklahoma.

After helping the Sooners win their seventh National Championship in 2000, Williams added a heap of personal accolades for his outstanding play in 2001.

At the end of the season, the Redwood City, CA, native won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back, the Bronko Nagurski Award for the best defensive player in the country and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

As a defensive player, Williams finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Williams was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection in both 2000 and 2001, but he was selected as a consensus First Team All-American in 2001.

The defensive back ended his Sooner career with 44 pass breakups, second in school history only to his teammate Derrick Strait (55).

Williams went on to have an incredibly productive career in the NFL as well.

The No. 8-overall pick was named to the 2002 All-Rookie team, he was voted an All-Pro in 2003 and he made five straight Pro Bowls from 2003-2007.

