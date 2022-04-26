As a familiar face in a new role, Wease is now a veteran ready to help lead the Sooners.

While Theo Wease figured to be a huge piece of Oklahoma’s 2022-23 season, he almost wasn’t even a part of it.

A prized possession of the Sooners' recruiting class, Wease had high expectations. So far he’s shown flashes of potential, including his 2020-21 season, and seems primed for a breakout season. He needed convincing that Norman was home, though.

After Lincoln Riley and the previous staff departed, Wease was facing a lot of uncertainty. Not only was he getting a new head coach if he stayed, he was getting a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback, too. That’s a nightmare situation for a wide receiver stepping into a next-in-line type of opportunity.

Wease decided to return to the Sooners, though, committing to Brent Venables’ future plans and giving the new staff a shot. After Saturday’s spring game, it seems like Wease has found clarity about his decision and is, once again, ready to break out.

“That’s my guy,” said Wease about his new head coach. “He’s always a 10, I might even say he’s always an 11. I’m just excited and glad that I’m playing for him now. The rest is gonna be history.”

Along with progressing talent and being in a position to breakout, the redshirt junior has also developed off the field too. Wease has a clear leader-mentality and seems extra motivated this season.

When Dillon Gabriel first arrived on campus, Wease new that a brand new connection had to be made. After realizing their mindsets were aligned, that wasn’t a tall task at all.

“When I met him, about two minutes into the conversation is when he started talking X’s and O’s,” said Wease. “That’s when I knew where his mindset was.”

The two have used that mindset to create a tight bond this spring, one that Wease truly believes in. While Wease has yet to record over 500 yards for the Sooners, Gabriel could be the one to help him unlock that.

“One thing all great quarterbacks that come here have in common is just that dog-like mentality and just being consistent," said Wease. “Dillon definitely has that in him.”

The Gabriel-Wease connection could soon be a fan favorite. His offseason bet to double down on himself, the Sooners and his new quarterback seems to be paying off.

“I’m definitely buying his stock, 100 percent,” said Wease. “I have no doubt he’s gonna be great this season.”