SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

2022 CB target Maurion Horn talks Sooners, playing defense and what he needs to do next

John. E. Hoover

Last week was sort of a roller coaster for 2022 Oklahoma target Maurion Horn.

A day after receiving another Big 12 scholarship offer, Horn’s Broken Arrow High School team was pounded 32-6 by defending Class 6A-1 state champion Owasso.

The 2-1 Tigers are off this weekend before hosting Westmoore on Sept. 25. That precedes a showdown with powerhouse Jenks, so Horn and his teammates were back in the lab this week.

“As a team, we didn’t prepare before the (Owasso) game well enough,” Horn told SI Sooners. “I feel like we didn’t come out hard enough, and when things got tough, I feel like we laid down.

“We’ll have to come into the next game better than we came into this game. … We’ll need to prep, prep. By the time we get to the game, we should know everything they do.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Horn is being offered as a cornerback. He said Kansas joined Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as his only Big 12 offers, although it’s been widely reported that he also has received offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State, as well as Arkansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon and USC.

Horn has moved to running back this season to give some punch to the BA offense, but his results against Owasso were hard-fought: eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 17 yards.

“Owasso’s always been a good team,” he said. “… Very talented team.”

Horn, a junior, said he feels like the switch to offense isn’t hurting his growth as a corner.

“I’ll be on defense very soon,” he said. “I still work on defense, even though I’m at running back. I work all around.”

Horn said he’ll play whatever the coaches need him to play in college, whether that’s at OU or somewhere else. He said he’s formed a good relationship with Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning as well as defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch.

“I love coach Manning’s energy that he brings to the game,” Horn said. “And coach Grinch, I just love … the stuff they bring to the game.”

Horn also said head coach Lincoln Riley made an impression on him.

“He’s a nice guy. Cool guy. Real cool guy,” Horn said. “I didn’t expect it.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Theo Wease Might be Emerging as the Go-To Receiver Oklahoma Needs

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Theo Wease may be emerging as go-to target

John. E. Hoover

Sooners in the NFL: Week 1

How former Oklahoma Sooners did in Week 1 of NFL play

John. E. Hoover

Next man up: Sooners' defensive veterans stepping into void left by NFL-bound graduates

With Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray and Parnell Motley departed, Oklahoma Sooners defense turns over a new leaf with new leaders

Parker Thune

Speed D's Goal: Lead the Nation in Takeaways

Alex Grinch wants 26 takeaways and an average of at least two per game, which would put Oklahoma in the national championship game

John. E. Hoover

NCAA sets return for college basketball: Nov. 25

Oklahoma Sooners have three games scheduled, but nothing is set in stone yet

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 12

Hoover and Thune talk Big Ten, Pac-12, CFP and how today's news could affect Oklahoma and the rest of the Big 12 Conference

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma and Kansas postpone soccer match set for Friday

Sooners and Jayhawks will look to make game up at a later date

Parker Thune

Let Lincoln Riley explain how college football has really changed

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley explains how college football has really changed

John. E. Hoover

The next generation: Sooner veterans have nothing but praise for freshman class

Oklahoma Sooners freshman class showed up in 2020 season opener, earning rave reviews from their elders on the roster

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: "You've got to wear a mask when you're around anybody"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach discusses new rapid testing for COVID-19, says that Missouri State game hung in the balance until late last week

Parker Thune

by

DiceDaddy