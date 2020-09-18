Last week was sort of a roller coaster for 2022 Oklahoma target Maurion Horn.

A day after receiving another Big 12 scholarship offer, Horn’s Broken Arrow High School team was pounded 32-6 by defending Class 6A-1 state champion Owasso.

The 2-1 Tigers are off this weekend before hosting Westmoore on Sept. 25. That precedes a showdown with powerhouse Jenks, so Horn and his teammates were back in the lab this week.

“As a team, we didn’t prepare before the (Owasso) game well enough,” Horn told SI Sooners. “I feel like we didn’t come out hard enough, and when things got tough, I feel like we laid down.

“We’ll have to come into the next game better than we came into this game. … We’ll need to prep, prep. By the time we get to the game, we should know everything they do.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Horn is being offered as a cornerback. He said Kansas joined Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as his only Big 12 offers, although it’s been widely reported that he also has received offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State, as well as Arkansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon and USC.

Horn has moved to running back this season to give some punch to the BA offense, but his results against Owasso were hard-fought: eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 17 yards.

“Owasso’s always been a good team,” he said. “… Very talented team.”

Horn, a junior, said he feels like the switch to offense isn’t hurting his growth as a corner.

“I’ll be on defense very soon,” he said. “I still work on defense, even though I’m at running back. I work all around.”

Horn said he’ll play whatever the coaches need him to play in college, whether that’s at OU or somewhere else. He said he’s formed a good relationship with Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning as well as defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch.

“I love coach Manning’s energy that he brings to the game,” Horn said. “And coach Grinch, I just love … the stuff they bring to the game.”

Horn also said head coach Lincoln Riley made an impression on him.

“He’s a nice guy. Cool guy. Real cool guy,” Horn said. “I didn’t expect it.”

