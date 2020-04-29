Every Wednesday leading up to Big 12 Media Days in July, SI Sooners will preview each opponent on Oklahoma’s schedule in 2020.

You didn’t dream it. You didn’t imagine it.

Bobby Petrino is the head coach at Missouri State. And his first game in charge of the Bears is at Oklahoma on Sept. 5.

Petrino, formerly of Louisville, Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville again — there was even a brief, if ill-fated stop with the Atlanta Falcons in there — is 119-56 as a head coach. He’s been to 11 bowl games, and he’s been in the college game for 32 years.

Petrino became famous for offensive innovation with quarterbacks like Stefan LeFors, Brian Brohm and of course, Heisman winner Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, he’s infamous for the way he’s left several programs, including walking out on the Falcons in 2007 (he reportedly had a staffer leave a note on each player’s locker), and his firing at Arkansas in 2012, nine days after an apparent motorcycle crash with his mistress and athletic department employee on the back of the bike.

The Bears were 1-10 in FCS last year, with nine of their 10 losses by double digits.

Missouri State ranked 116th (out of 124 FCS teams) in total offense and 101st in total defense, and ranked 90th or lower in 15 of the NCAA’s 25 statistical categories.

Petrino’s rebuild starts with transfer quarterback Jaden Johnson from Southern Miss, the No. 20 pro-style quarterback in the country out of high school in Tennessee, according to 247 Sports.

FCS teams get 63 equivalent scholarships, while FBS teams get 85 full scholarships. So these matchups are rarely competitive, especially for high-level programs like Oklahoma.

OU is now 5-0 all-time against FCS opponents: 49-0 over Indiana State in 1999, 50-2 over Chattanooga in 2008, 64-0 over Idaho State in 2009, 69-13 over Florida A & M in 2012, and 70-14 over South Dakota in 2019.

Such games do come with a cost, however. The Sooners paid South Dakota $575,000 last year, and they’re paying Missouri State $600,000 this year.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.