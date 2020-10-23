SI.com
OU-TCU: Our Picks

John. E. Hoover

Staff Picks

John Hoover

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is a handful for any college defense. For a defense that can’t get takeaways and is susceptible to the wiles of a mobile quarterback, Duggan can be a nightmare. His career-long run of 62 yards came last year in Norman, when he was a true freshman. In his last two games, Duggan has run for 122 yards and three TDs. Oklahoma needs to be on point in defending him — Alex Grinch’s spy, or “mug” setup with Nik Bonitto or Jon-Michael Terry might be what OU needs to contain him. TCU is dynamic at receiver, but they haven’t really had a breakout game yet. The backfield is young. The O-line is rebuilt. By any measure, the Oklahoma defense should be OK this week. It’s the Sooner offense that needs to polish things up against a famously stingy and confounding TCU defense. OU will score 30 points, but Spencer Rattler and his offense were too sloppy against Texas and need to make ball security their top priority against the Frogs, or Trevon Moehrig, Ar’Darius Washington, Garret Wallow and company will make them pay.

FINAL: Oklahoma 31, TCU 24

Parker Thune

I’ve taken a lot of heat all week for my belief in Gary Patterson and TCU, but at the end of the day, I think that pound-for-pound, the Horned Frogs have the best defense that Spencer Rattler will see in Big 12 play. The Frogs’ ability to spread the wealth on offense doesn’t bode well for Oklahoma, nor does the road environment in Amon G. Carter Stadium. I was 15 years old the last time Oklahoma lost three games in a season, but I think the Sooners succumb yet again to a scrappy opponent tomorrow. I like TCU to win a hard-fought defensive contest that gives way to some late life from both offenses. In the end, I believe Oklahoma’s propensity to surrender the big play burns the Sooners late and vaults the Frogs to a statement win. Keep an eye on dynamic Nebraska transfer J.D. Spielman as the potential game-breaker for TCU.

FINAL: TCU 31, Oklahoma 27

Caroline Grace Estes

I don’t think the accomplishments OU was able to attain against Texas will carry over to TCU. The Horned Frogs have a much more efficient defense and have kept all of their opponents to low-scoring games. The Sooners have the opportunity to capitalize on their strengths, most specifically their running backs, but will it be enough? They are facing an aggressive linebacker unit, and I think that gets shut down at the line of scrimmage, which in turn creates a lot of pressure on Spencer Rattler.

FINAL: TCU 38, Oklahoma 30

