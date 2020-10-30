OU-Texas Tech: Our Picks

John Hoover

I think if given time, Matt Wells will change the culture in Lubbock, and those changes include a more forceful running game and more sound and reliable defense — both of which were the difference in beating West Virginia last week. Tech has an edge in experience on defense, especially in the secondary, so if Spencer Rattler gets careless with the football, the Sooners will have setbacks. Tech leads the nation with three defensive touchdowns, so turnovers must be avoided. A Sooner run game that looks to be getting stronger each week should get a massive boost Saturday from the return of Rhamondre Stevenson (at least Stevenson’s mother sounds confident). If not, T.J. Pledger’s evolution is promising. Unfamiliar with new Tech QB Henry Colombi, Alex Grinch’s defense — perhaps also bolstered by the return of defensive end Ronnie Perkins, perhaps not — is going to have to be sound, first of all, and patient throughout the day.

FINAL: Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 31

Parker Thune

I expect this contest to be a shootout, which we’ve become accustomed to whenever Oklahoma travels to Lubbock. Matt Wells’ Red Raiders aren’t going to go down without a fight, especially in their own building, and I think Henry Colombi will do enough in the passing game to keep the score tight. When it’s all said and done, I trust the Sooners to do just enough to outlast Tech. I’ll be most interested to see who draws the unenviable task of covering Red Raiders star wideout T.J. Vasher — all 6-foot-6 of him. His ball skills and nose for the end zone make him the biggest matchup issue for Oklahoma’s defense.

FINAL: Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 38

Caroline Grace Estes

It might be a spooky night in Lubbock. The reason being that the receivers will put a test on OU’s secondary. While Texas Tech does not have a lot going for them, I think they will be able to take advantage of Oklahoma’s weaknesses. Although this will be a battle throughout the first three quarters of play, Spencer Rattler and his connection with Theo Wease, Marvin Mims and Austin Stogner will be able to put up more points. If the Sooners show up for the entirety of the game and don’t let their foot off the gas too soon, they will without a doubt come out on top.

FINAL: Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 30

