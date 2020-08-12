It's not clear exactly what the atmosphere at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will look like next month. But as of now, the plan is to play football, and that's all that matters at the moment.

Nevertheless, in a press release Wednesday, the University of Oklahoma announced that a detailed plan for game-day routines is close to done, and specifics are on the way.

"The athletics department is finalizing policies and procedures that will be in place for the upcoming season including significant protocols for spectators and are forthcoming," read the press release in part.

Joseph Harroz Jr., the university's recently appointed president, chimed in and reinforced Oklahoma's commitment to safety.

"With the number of additional safety precautions being put in place by the Big 12, combined with OU's sophisticated protocols, we're poised to move forward with the season as safely as we practically can," Harroz stated. "As in everything we do in response to COVID-19, we will proceed cautiously, constantly assessing the state of the virus and its impact on our community members."

Meanwhile, Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione indicated that his department will continually increase the rigor of their processes as the season approaches.

"We have gone to great lengths in setting a list of protocols that were guided by our medical team and in consultation with industry leaders," said Castiglione. "There has been great effort expended in areas like testing and sanitizing, which are part of a comprehensive plan. We are prepared to not only continue those practices, but to expand them as we move into this phase of the upcoming season."

Oklahoma is set to open their season Sept. 12 against Missouri State, and the Sooners have an open date on Sept. 19 before welcoming Kansas State to Norman the following week.

