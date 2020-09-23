OU's Chanse Sylvie earns spot on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Oklahoma defensive back Chanse Sylvie was named on Wednesday to the prestigious Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The team is comprised of civic-minded football players from around the nation. This year, 149 nominees were submitted, but only 22 were selected, 11 from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 from all other divisions.

Sylvie established the OneMindset Foundation, an organization that empowers and improves his hometown community in Shreveport, LA — and was recognized and selected by the mayor to serve on Shreveport's young adult action committee.

After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Sylvie began developing a police reform advocacy plan that garnered interest from Oklahoma state representatives, the police department and the mayor.

He also regularly volunteers at the J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities.

From the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger also earned spots on this year’s team, as did West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

The news was announced in an AFCA press release.

“Whether it is founding a nonprofit to combat poverty or providing food to families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, working with youth on important social issues like bullying or orchestrating their teammates to take a stand against racial injustice,” the release states, “the class of 2020 is headlined by a new wave of college football stars using their voices and actions to make a difference in the communities where they live.”

2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Neal Brown, Honorary Head Coach, West Virginia University

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson University

Rakavius Chambers, OL, Duke University

Trenton Gill, P, NC State University

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State University

Treyjohn Butler, DB, Stanford University

Elijah Hicks, DB, University of California, Berkeley

Luke Fortner, OL, University of Kentucky

Adam Shibley, LB University of Michigan

Teton Saltes, OL, University of New Mexico

Chanse Sylvie, DB, University of Oklahoma

Sam Ehlinger, QB, University of Texas

Mike Delich, LB, Bethel University (Minn.)

Alexander Findura, DL, Bloomsburg University

Jacob Norris, OL, Chadron State College

Tyler Bradfield, LB, Grand Valley State University

DaShawn Simon, WR, Howard University

Stephen Stokes, DB, North Carolina Central University

Chris Backes, QB, Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Jackson Ross, DL, University of Chicago

Steven Spirakis, K, University of Rochester

Andrew Whitaker, DB, Washington University in St. Louis

Jace Neugebauer, LB, William Penn University

At ESPN.com/Allstate, fans can vote for the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain once a day now through Nov. 22.

“This year has brought new meaning and purpose to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and this group of 22 players has risen to these challenges to give back to their communities in tremendous ways," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “I am very proud of everything this honor represents for student-athletes and coaches and look forward to showcasing their incredible stories throughout the season.”

