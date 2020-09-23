OU's Chanse Sylvie earns spot on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
John. E. Hoover
Oklahoma defensive back Chanse Sylvie was named on Wednesday to the prestigious Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
The team is comprised of civic-minded football players from around the nation. This year, 149 nominees were submitted, but only 22 were selected, 11 from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 from all other divisions.
Sylvie established the OneMindset Foundation, an organization that empowers and improves his hometown community in Shreveport, LA — and was recognized and selected by the mayor to serve on Shreveport's young adult action committee.
After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Sylvie began developing a police reform advocacy plan that garnered interest from Oklahoma state representatives, the police department and the mayor.
He also regularly volunteers at the J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities.
From the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger also earned spots on this year’s team, as did West Virginia coach Neal Brown.
The news was announced in an AFCA press release.
“Whether it is founding a nonprofit to combat poverty or providing food to families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, working with youth on important social issues like bullying or orchestrating their teammates to take a stand against racial injustice,” the release states, “the class of 2020 is headlined by a new wave of college football stars using their voices and actions to make a difference in the communities where they live.”
2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
- Neal Brown, Honorary Head Coach, West Virginia University
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson University
- Rakavius Chambers, OL, Duke University
- Trenton Gill, P, NC State University
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State University
- Treyjohn Butler, DB, Stanford University
- Elijah Hicks, DB, University of California, Berkeley
- Luke Fortner, OL, University of Kentucky
- Adam Shibley, LB University of Michigan
- Teton Saltes, OL, University of New Mexico
- Chanse Sylvie, DB, University of Oklahoma
- Sam Ehlinger, QB, University of Texas
- Mike Delich, LB, Bethel University (Minn.)
- Alexander Findura, DL, Bloomsburg University
- Jacob Norris, OL, Chadron State College
- Tyler Bradfield, LB, Grand Valley State University
- DaShawn Simon, WR, Howard University
- Stephen Stokes, DB, North Carolina Central University
- Chris Backes, QB, Saint John’s University (Minn.)
- Jackson Ross, DL, University of Chicago
- Steven Spirakis, K, University of Rochester
- Andrew Whitaker, DB, Washington University in St. Louis
- Jace Neugebauer, LB, William Penn University
At ESPN.com/Allstate, fans can vote for the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain once a day now through Nov. 22.
“This year has brought new meaning and purpose to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and this group of 22 players has risen to these challenges to give back to their communities in tremendous ways," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “I am very proud of everything this honor represents for student-athletes and coaches and look forward to showcasing their incredible stories throughout the season.”
