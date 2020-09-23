SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

OU's Chanse Sylvie earns spot on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive back Chanse Sylvie was named on Wednesday to the prestigious Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The team is comprised of civic-minded football players from around the nation. This year, 149 nominees were submitted, but only 22 were selected, 11 from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 from all other divisions.

Sylvie established the OneMindset Foundation, an organization that empowers and improves his hometown community in Shreveport, LA — and was recognized and selected by the mayor to serve on Shreveport's young adult action committee.

After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Sylvie began developing a police reform advocacy plan that garnered interest from Oklahoma state representatives, the police department and the mayor.

He also regularly volunteers at the J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities.

From the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger also earned spots on this year’s team, as did West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

The news was announced in an AFCA press release.

“Whether it is founding a nonprofit to combat poverty or providing food to families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, working with youth on important social issues like bullying or orchestrating their teammates to take a stand against racial injustice,” the release states, “the class of 2020 is headlined by a new wave of college football stars using their voices and actions to make a difference in the communities where they live.”

2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

  • Neal Brown, Honorary Head Coach, West Virginia University
  • Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson University
  • Rakavius Chambers, OL, Duke University
  • Trenton Gill, P, NC State University
  • Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State University
  • Treyjohn Butler, DB, Stanford University
  • Elijah Hicks, DB, University of California, Berkeley
  • Luke Fortner, OL, University of Kentucky
  • Adam Shibley, LB University of Michigan
  • Teton Saltes, OL, University of New Mexico
  • Chanse Sylvie, DB, University of Oklahoma
  • Sam Ehlinger, QB, University of Texas
  • Mike Delich, LB, Bethel University (Minn.)
  • Alexander Findura, DL, Bloomsburg University
  • Jacob Norris, OL, Chadron State College
  • Tyler Bradfield, LB, Grand Valley State University
  • DaShawn Simon, WR, Howard University
  • Stephen Stokes, DB, North Carolina Central University
  • Chris Backes, QB, Saint John’s University (Minn.)
  • Jackson Ross, DL, University of Chicago
  • Steven Spirakis, K, University of Rochester
  • Andrew Whitaker, DB, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Jace Neugebauer, LB, William Penn University

At ESPN.com/Allstate, fans can vote for the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain once a day now through Nov. 22.

“This year has brought new meaning and purpose to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and this group of 22 players has risen to these challenges to give back to their communities in tremendous ways," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “I am very proud of everything this honor represents for student-athletes and coaches and look forward to showcasing their incredible stories throughout the season.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Test time: Kansas State 'really close' to missing Big 12's participation thresholds vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners game with Kansas State Wildcats "really close" to being postponed

John. E. Hoover

After a long, hard road, UCLA transfer Theo Howard is and 'taking in every moment'

Former UCLA Bruins wide receiver Theo Howard is grateful to play for Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger, Sooners earn pledge from Waxahachie guard C.J. Noland

Oklahoma Sooners basketball program gets second commit in class of 2021 with the addition of 6-foot-3 shooting guard

Parker Thune

Pins and needles: Lincoln Riley describes how OU is adapting to Friday COVID test procedures

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley describes how OU is adapting to Friday COVID test procedures ahead of Saturday's game with Kansas State Wildcats

John. E. Hoover

Riley upset with extended recruiting dead period: "I really don’t understand it at all"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach expresses disapproval for NCAA's decision to continue prohibiting recruiting visits until at least Jan. 1

Parker Thune

Lincoln Log: Other notes from Riley's presser

Lincoln Log: Notes from Oklahoma coach's press conference

John. E. Hoover

Spencer Rattler says confidence is in the culture at OU: "We all have that swag about us"

Oklahoma Sooners redshirt freshman quarterback says "you have to be confident" given the program's wealth of talented players and coaches

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley says he's lined up with the scout team due to personnel shortages

Oklahoma Sooners head coach: “Me and Coach Gundy and Coach Murray and some other guys have had to pull double duty"

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley on potential of offensive line attrition: "That's... a big deal"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says he's grateful for a deep and experienced cast of offensive linemen as the 2020 season promises unexpected twists

Parker Thune

Sooners in the NFL, Week 2

CeeDee Lamb explodes as Dallas Cowboys pull off impossible victory

Caroline Grace