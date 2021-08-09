OU's Marvin Mims Embracing a New Role Ahead of Big 2021 Expectations

Marvin Mims said he's relishing his role as a leader in the wide receivers room while trying to replicate his 2020 production.

Lincoln Riley laid down a challenge to his wide receivers at the start of spring practice.

“That was a position that we weren't real thrilled about the way we played last year, and know that we can that we can play better there,” Riley said in March as the Sooners prepared to begin spring football. “The standards are really, really high. And, and we believe we got the people in this in this building to to play and perform at those standards.”

One receiver who exceeded expectations last year however was freshman phenom Marvin Mims.

Leading the Sooners with 37 catches, 610 yards and nine touchdowns, Mims rewrote the record books setting a new OU freshman record for touchdowns.

A highly touted recruit, Mims’ immediate production still caught many off guard, including Mims himself.

“Obviously I knew I was kind of behind (to start last year) just because we didn’t get all of the summer workouts, but also I knew I was kind of ahead since I came in the spring,” Mims said during his Zoom press conference at Media Day this past Thursday. “I didn’t really know what to expect at all, but it definitely came as a surprise to me how I played and how I preformed and the opportunity that I was given out there on the field.”

Marvin Mims set a new Oklahoma freshman record for touchdowns in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game against Iowa State Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

Heading into 2021, Mims said he’s not satisfied to merely rest on the laurels of last year, as he has to prove it all over again on the field this season. And he wants to add to his on-field production by becoming a leader of the wide receivers room behind the scenes.

“Coming into this year, it’s a whole ‘nother mindset. I’ve done it for a year and now I’m coming in ready to build. Now I’m into the leader role,” Mims said. “There’s more excitement into this year… knowing what to expect versus last year.”

It will be an uphill battle to replicate last year’s production for Mims, but through no fault of his own.

Jadon Haselwood enters 2021 finally healthy after rehabbing from a knee injury which essentially cost him all of the 2020 season. Theo Wease, who also caught 37 balls for OU last year, also returns to the field health and locked in. Quarterback Spencer Rattler tipped tight end Austin Stogner to have a great year, as Rattler said he looks to be in the best shape of his career following his scary injury last season, and the additions of Mike Woods via the transfer portal and true freshman Mario Williams means the Sooners should be loaded at receiver this year.

Not only was Marvin Mims a threat in OU's vertical passing game in 2020, he also was a positive in the punt return game as well Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Riley reaffirmed that no spot on the depth chart is safe as well on Thursday, declaring that every new pass catcher, even the new additions, will get a crack at playing time fall camp.

“We have a high expectation in that room to make routine plays and make some of the big explosive plays,” Riley said. “And we had some really positive moments a year ago, but we know we can do a lot better so that’s going to be a big focus and every one of those wide outs is going to get a chance to show us why we should be throwing them the ball.”

Mims has no intentions of shying away from the competition, but he also wants to be a voice in the wide receivers room to help everyone along, as he said it will benefit the entire team.

“There’s so many options we can throw at a team. And I think that’s one of the best things we bring to college football this year is just our depth and our versatilely. It’s everywhere, it’s crazy,” he said. “I’m just trying to do different things to bring guys along and to just perform as well as I can, because the better teammate I am is the better player I’ll be on the field.”

Even though there will be plenty of competition for catches on Saturdays, Mims did open the door for one way he could see more of the football. He mostly made his impact from the outside last year, providing a vertical threat to the offense that could take the top off of a defense on any given play.

But ahead of 2021, Mims did confirm he’s tossed around the idea of playing on the inside a bit more, as it could be a way to move him around and try to confuse opposing defenses.

“It’s something I’ve definitely talked about with the coaches,” Mims said. “Just with my comfort and knowledge being outside last year, moving me into the slot it kind of gives us different looks… It’s going to open up a lot for myself and other people on the team.”

Even with more competition at his position, Riley’s offense has proven time and time again that there is plenty of production to go around.

Not only will Mims have a full slate of games in 2021 to best his freshman numbers, but Rattler’s development could see the OU offense return to its historic levels of efficiency.

When the wheels were greased and the offense seemed to be setting new records every week in 2018 and 2017 with Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield at the helm, multiple receivers were producing at an elite level.

In 2018, both Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb were able to cross the 1,000-yard mark, totaling 1,318 yards and 1,158 yards respectively. The year prior, only Brown crossed that threshold (1,095 yards), but tight end Mark Andrews and Lamb weren’t far behind, finishing the year with 958 yards and 807 yards to their names.

Marvin Mims hopes to help the next generation of OU wide receivers along while still being a big play threat himself in 2021 Ben Coldagelli / OU Athletics

If Rattler takes the step forward many predict, it’s not unreasonable to thing that two or three different receivers can’t best Mims’ 2020 mark of 610 yards, and that Mims himself couldn’t reach 1,000 yards.

But it’ll take a higher level of consistency from Mims and Rattler across all four quarters, as Mims often dominated for a quarter of a game last year before the offense looked elsewhere to move the chains.

For Mim’s money, though, he’s not looking to force anything. He said he’s just going to continue to attempt to put the best all-around product from himself on the field, because that will continue to give the Sooners the best chance to win every Saturday.

“If the ball comes my way I’ll try to catch it. If it doesn’t, that’s fine,” he said. “This year we’re so loaded on the offensive side of the ball. I mean, we have great backs, other good receivers, great tight end room. There’s so many things we can do.

“I’m looking forward to it.”