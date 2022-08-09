Skip to main content

Pair of Oklahoma Players Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease were both among the players selected for the honor's watch list on Tuesday.

While fall camp is already underway in Norman, watch list season isn’t quite finished just yet.

Two Oklahoma players picked up some recognition on Tuesday, with wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease both getting selected to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The honor is presented annually to the best offensive player in college football that has a connection to the state of Texas - with Mims and Wease both being Texas natives.

Should Mims or Wease bring home the award, they would be the third Sooner to do so after Baker Mayfield won it in 2017 and Kyler Murray did so the following year in 2018.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After a historic freshman campaign, Mims had a solid second season in Norman catching 32 passes for 705 yards and five touchdowns.

Those numbers are expected to see a significant uptick, though, in new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense this year.

Wease, meanwhile, is back healthy and ready to go after missing the vast majority of the 2021 season due to injury. In 11 games in 2020, he caught 37 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns.

The semifinalists for the award will be revealed on November 17 with the finalists being named just under a month later on December 13. The winner will then be revealed at a banquet on January 11. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables, 2022 Big 12 Media Days
Football

COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Elite 11 Finals, Los Angeles
Football

Three Oklahoma Commits Feature in Preseason SI99

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Theo Wease
Football

Oklahoma WR Theo Wease 'Still Here, Standing Tall, Ready to Finish the Mission'

By Ross Lovelace9 hours ago
DeMarco Murray
Football

Former Oklahoma Players Speak Out On Cale Gundy Resignation

By Josh CallawayAug 8, 2022 4:47 PM EDT
Brent Venables presser 9
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables Offers Another Response to Clarify Cale Gundy Resignation

By John E. HooverAug 8, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Drake Stoops, Gavin Freeman
Football

Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Sooners Fall Camp Practice

By Ryan ChapmanAug 8, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
8-8 OU Practice
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

By Josh CallawayAug 8, 2022 1:50 PM EDT
FB - Anton Harrison, Football Generic, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Oklahoma Ranked its Lowest in Seven Years in Preseason Coaches Poll

By John E. HooverAug 8, 2022 1:32 PM EDT