Pair of Oklahoma Players Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

While fall camp is already underway in Norman, watch list season isn’t quite finished just yet.

Two Oklahoma players picked up some recognition on Tuesday, with wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease both getting selected to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The honor is presented annually to the best offensive player in college football that has a connection to the state of Texas - with Mims and Wease both being Texas natives.

Should Mims or Wease bring home the award, they would be the third Sooner to do so after Baker Mayfield won it in 2017 and Kyler Murray did so the following year in 2018.

After a historic freshman campaign, Mims had a solid second season in Norman catching 32 passes for 705 yards and five touchdowns.

Those numbers are expected to see a significant uptick, though, in new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense this year.

Wease, meanwhile, is back healthy and ready to go after missing the vast majority of the 2021 season due to injury. In 11 games in 2020, he caught 37 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns.

The semifinalists for the award will be revealed on November 17 with the finalists being named just under a month later on December 13. The winner will then be revealed at a banquet on January 11.