Poll Data: Sooners unranked for first time since Sept. 2016

There's a noticeable absence of crimson and cream in the AP top 25 poll this week, but that was to be expected.

For the first time since September 2016, Oklahoma is unranked. The Sooners plummeted out of the top 25 after a heartbreaking 37-30 loss to Iowa State in Ames on Saturday night.

However, the state of Oklahoma does have a school in the top 10: Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-0 and No. 10 in the nation after a blowout win at Kansas. They're the highest-ranked Big 12 team, as Texas fell from No. 9 to No. 22 after a loss to TCU.

Clemson and Alabama remain the nation's top two teams. Georgia is up to No. 3 by virtue of their 27-6 win over Auburn, as the Bulldogs leapfrog now-No. 4 Florida. Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

New to the poll are No. 18 SMU - the country's only 4-0 team - and No. 19 Virginia Tech. Also sliding into the poll are No. 23 Louisiana, No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Minnesota. Kansas State led all unranked teams with 142 top-25 votes.

Oklahoma managed to garner 20 votes.

