SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Poll Data: Sooners unranked for first time since Sept. 2016

Parker Thune

There's a noticeable absence of crimson and cream in the AP top 25 poll this week, but that was to be expected.

For the first time since September 2016, Oklahoma is unranked. The Sooners plummeted out of the top 25 after a heartbreaking 37-30 loss to Iowa State in Ames on Saturday night.

However, the state of Oklahoma does have a school in the top 10: Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-0 and No. 10 in the nation after a blowout win at Kansas. They're the highest-ranked Big 12 team, as Texas fell from No. 9 to No. 22 after a loss to TCU.

Clemson and Alabama remain the nation's top two teams. Georgia is up to No. 3 by virtue of their 27-6 win over Auburn, as the Bulldogs leapfrog now-No. 4 Florida. Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

New to the poll are No. 18 SMU - the country's only 4-0 team - and No. 19 Virginia Tech. Also sliding into the poll are No. 23 Louisiana, No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Minnesota. Kansas State led all unranked teams with 142 top-25 votes.

Oklahoma managed to garner 20 votes.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Book: Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Notes from the Oklahoma Sooners' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night

John. E. Hoover

Five Quick Takes: Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Reactions from Oklahoma Sooners' 37-30 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones

Parker Thune

by

Jungman

"It's a sick feeling" for Sooners: 5 quotes to sum up loss at Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and players offer their perspective on team's second consecutive loss

Parker Thune

Mailbag: Making sense of the Sooners' 37-30 defeat at Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners have now lost consecutive regular season games for the first time since 1999, Bob Stoops' first season as head coach

Parker Thune

OU-Iowa State Q4 Report

Fourth quarter notes from Oklahoma Sooners' contest with Iowa State Cyclones

Parker Thune

OU-Iowa State Q3 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones Third Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Iowa State Q2 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones Second Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Iowa State Q1 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones First Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover

Reports: Ronnie Perkins wins suspension appeal, but won't play tonight at Iowa State

Report indicates that Oklahoma Sooners defensive end has successfully appealed his NCAA-imposed suspension after a positive drug test last December

Parker Thune

Sooners ready to rumble in Ames: "You have to come prepared"

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners gear up to face Matt Campbell's Iowa State Cyclones in a primetime showdown at Jack Trice Stadium

Parker Thune