Pro Football Focus ranks Oklahoma's Marvin Mims No. 6 among returning WRs

As a Sooner freshman, Mims already ranked as one of the nation's most efficient receivers

Pro Football Focus ranks Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims as the sixth-best receiver in all of college football returning in 2021.

“Mims wasn’t the first, second or even third option in this Oklahoma offense this past year,” PFF writes. “The true freshman ranked fourth on his team in total routes run but was by far the most productive Sooner and one of the most productive receivers in the FBS. His 89.1 receiving grade and 4.07 yards per route run both ranked among the 10 best marks at the position in 2020.”

Marvin Mims Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

PFF ranks Mims behind Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Clemson’s Justyn Ross, Georgia’s George Pickens and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

Mims, from Lone Star High School in Frisco, TX, set the state high school record for career receiving yards (5,485) and caught 117 passes for a state-record 2,629 yards with 32 touchdowns as a senior.

During his freshman season at OU, Mims tied for the team lead with 37 receptions, and led the Sooners with 610 receiving yards. He also set a Big 12 record for TD catches by a freshman with nine, and led the team with 55.45 receiving yards per game.

“The 5-foot-11, 177-pound receiver showed quality body adjustment and speed while routinely getting open downfield,” PFF writes. “Despite seeing only 49 targets, Mims was able to bring in 11 deep receptions in 2020 (tied for the fourth-most in the Power Five). His stock is on the rise for 2021.”

Mims also was among the Big 12 Conference leaders as a punt returner, posting a 12.46-yard average.