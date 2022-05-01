Projecting How Each Oklahoma NFL Draftee Fits With Their New Team

The Sooners had seven players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft despite having no first-round selections.

Seven Oklahoma players had their NFL dreams come true at the league’s draft this week.

While the excitement of being selected by a professional franchise is evident for every player to have their name called, the fit understandably will be better for some than others in their new city.

Today, SI Sooners projects how each Sooner drafted fits with his new team and how quickly they could potentially see the field.

Edge Nik Bonitto: No. 64, Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nik Bonitto to the Broncos feels like a fantastic fit given the franchise’s immense success at his position in recent years with guys like Von Miller (now with the Buffalo Bills) and Bradley Chubb (on the team currently).

Denver made a splash addition this offseason, bringing in Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys to seemingly pair with Chubb on the edges and thus make Bonitto more of a rotational piece initially.

With even more depth behind Chubb and Gregory at the position with Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper also on the roster, Bonitto will definitely need to earn his way onto the field. But, for his development as a player, it’s hard to imagine a much better landing spot.

LB Brian Asamoah: No. 66, Minnesota Vikings

Brian Asamoah BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brian Asamoah going very early in the third round to the Minnesota Vikings was a nice landing spot for him, becoming just the second Oklahoma player off the board only two picks after Bonitto.

Getting on the field with some regularity seems like a very realistic goal for Asamoah given the Vikings’ apparent lack of depth at the linebacker spots. Eric Kendricks is one of the best in the sport and Minnesota already made an addition in this area, bringing in Za’Darius Smith in from the Green Bay Packers.

After that, only Blake Lynch has seen signficant playing time of the guys currently on the roster. If Asamoah has a nice summer and preseason, he may find himself with a legitimate role quickly.

DL Perrion Winfrey: No. 108, Cleveland Browns

Perrion Winfrey BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

There may be no better fit with a team in terms of personality in the entire draft than Perrion Winfrey in Cleveland.

In an epic zoom call after his selection, Winfrey has already made plenty of Browns fans buy in, and with good reason. When he is on and engaged, the behemoth defensive tackle can absolutely wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Winfrey has a chance to get on the field with abundance quickly in Cleveland as the team isn’t extremely deep at the defensive tackle spots. Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliot, Sheldon Day and Tommy Togiai are all battling for snaps and Winfrey should be right in that same mix.

S Delarrin Turner-Yell: No. 152, Denver Broncos

Delarrin Turner-Yell Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Joining Bonitto in Denver is safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who had himself a nice draft overall both in terms of round picked and team fit.

Similarly to Bonitto, this is a great team to go to for DTY’s development as a player as the Broncos continue to churn out quality defensive players through the draft seemingly every season.

Getting on the field could certainly be a challenge for Turner-Yell, though, given that Denver already has an elite pair of safeties in house in Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. Caden Sterns has provided them with quality snaps as well, so Turner-Yell will have his work cut out for him.

WR Mike Woods: No. 202, Cleveland Browns

Mike Woods Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly to some, Mike Woods was the first offensive player drafted for Oklahoma, landing at No. 202 with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland’s receiver room is undergoing a makeover with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry no longer with the club and the team making the splash addition of Amari Cooper earlier this offseason.

Alongside Cooper is Donovan Peoples-Jones, who looks like the clear second option with Jakeem Grant and fellow rookie David Bell as the next wave of receivers after that. It is far from a given, but Woods’ natural abilities and size give him a path to finding the field if things break right. This isn’t the worst spot for him considering the round he was taken, by any means.

DL Isaiah Thomas: No. 223, Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Thomas BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

As a seventh-round pick, Isaiah Thomas obviously is going to have his work cut out for him becoming a legitimate NFL player. However, the landing spot with Cleveland is a pretty good one all things considered.

Joining his defensive line partner Perrion Winfrey should provide Thomas some comfort heading to the Browns, with a path to playing time there despite his pick number. As with Winfrey, Cleveland is not incredibly deep in the defensive interior.

Outside, elite pass rusher Myles Garrett is as cemented in their role as anyone in the league. But after him, there isn’t a lot of depth. Thomas’ versatility and ability to play inside or outside should help. It won’t be easy, but Thomas has a shot to carve out a role with a big offseason.

OL Marquis Hayes: No. 257, Arizona Cardinals

Marquis Hayes Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Taken right at the tail end of the seventh round was offensive lineman Marquis Hayes to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 257.

Obviously, Hayes is not being brought in to be an instant contributor, but as a backup option. The Cardinals had a middle-of-the-road offensive line last year with left guard, Hayes’ preferred position, being solidified with 10-year veteran Justin Pugh.

Hayes’ best bet here is certainly to stay ready, try to earn the backup spot, and then pounce on his opportunity when it comes — which is all a late seventh-round selection can really bank on.