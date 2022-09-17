Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Dominant Win Over Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE — Brent Venables notched his first road win in style on Saturday.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners paid a visit to Nebraska for the first time sine 2009, and the OU dominated its old rival 49-14 at Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma (3-0) dominated every facet of the game, leaving little doubt that the Sooners were going to down Nebraska (1-3) by the end of the first quarter.

Despite the hostile environment, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the entire offense also looked right at home, and OU is firing on all cylinders headed into Big 12 play next week.

Here are three quick takeaways from the big Sooner win:

OU Weathers the Storm

Nebraska's Trey Palmer scored the opening touchdown of the game, but OU reeled off 35 unaswered points to close the first half Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Scott Frost’s dismissal by Nebraska last Sunday added some extra juice to the atmosphere.

The 87,161 fans gathered inside Memorial Stadium were firmly behind interim head coach Mickey Joseph in his first game in charge for the ‘Huskers, and Nebraska captured momentum early.

Gabriel held on to the ball too long on the first possession of the game and ate a sack that put the Sooners behind the chains.

OU eventually punted, and Casey Thompson guided the Nebraska offense straight down the field.

The former Texas quarterback found a wide open Trey Palmer for a 32-yard strike to open the scoring, and Memorial Stadium roared.

That was about all the Nebraska faithful would have to cheer, however, as Gabriel’s 61-yard touchdown scramble leveled the game and OU’s defense tightened up.

Gabriel had never faced a road environment quite like Nebraska’s in his career, but he settled in and looked right at home pulling the strings for the Sooners.

Defense Turns Up the Heat

OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond sacks Casey Thompson in the first half Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Through two games, the Sooners ranked first in the country in tackles for loss and third in sacks. And Venables’ defense hadn’t really begun to blitz against either UTEP or Kent State.

Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof cracked open the playbook a bit more on Saturday, much to the dismay of Thompson.

The Sooners let DaShaun White loose from the Cheetah position, and the super senior feasted in the first half.

White was responsible for six total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a defended pass in the opening two quarters before he was ejected for targeting just before halftime.

True freshman Jaren Kanak slotted in for White after the ejection, and hit home on his first defensive snap with a hit on Thompson.

Kanak then opened the second half with a forced fumble and recovery on the first play of the third quarter, continuing his nice showing in Lincoln.

OU’s defense finished the first half alone with four sacks and eight tackles for loss, and added a ninth tackle for loss in the second half.

Lebby Airs it Out

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims nearly scored on a 9-yard pass in the first half against Nebraska Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Last week, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby admitted he was too stubborn in trying to establish the run in the first half against Kent State.

Lebby didn’t need until halftime to commit to the pass against Nebraska.

Gabriel completed 11-of-20 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and tight end Brayden Willis hit Marcus Major for a 24-yard bomb on a double-pass in the second quarter.

OU went into the locker room with 190 passing yards against a poor Nebraska pass defense in the first half, opening up the floodgates for a dominant running performance in the second half.

The passing attack allowed more guys to get involved, as wide receiver Jalil Farooq caught his first career touchdown on only his second reception of the season.

Oklahoma’s offensive output was historic, as the 49 points scored were the most the Sooners have ever put up in Lincoln.

OU’s win closed the book on a perfect non-conference slate as the Sooners will now turn their attention to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Venables’ team opens up Big 12 play next Saturday in Norman at 7 p.m., and the battle with the Wildcats will be broadcast on FOX.

