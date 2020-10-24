Quick Takes: Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

The Sooners' trip to Fort Worth went about as swimmingly as it could have on Saturday, as Lincoln Riley's bunch overcame a brief second-quarter lull to dispatch TCU. Spencer Rattler's turnover-free start featured two long touchdown passes to Marvin Mims, and the Oklahoma front seven kept Max Duggan in check all day as the Sooners coasted to a 33-14 victory. The Frogs averaged just 3.0 yards per carry as a team, and Duggan accounted for just 265 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, OU racked up nearly 500 total yards of offense, as T.J. Pledger led the way with 122 rushing yards and a score.

Here are a few takeaways from the Sooners' impressive road win.

1) Pledger and Seth McGowan are beginning to come into their own as a tandem. The Sooners' historically streaky backfield duo came out with guns blazing in Fort Worth. McGowan reeled in a 43-yard pass from Rattler on the Sooners' opening possession, and Pledger capped the drive with a bruising 12-yard touchdown run. In years past, the Sooners have found great success with a two-back system (see Allen Patrick and DeMarco Murray, Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon). Presumably, Rhamondre Stevenson will rejoin the fold next week, but both Pledger and McGowan have proven they're worthy of regular touches out of the backfield.

2) The Sooners still struggle to sustain momentum. Oklahoma jumped out to a 17-0 lead by the halfway point of the second quarter. Then the wheels simply stopped churning for a spell. Does that narrative sound familiar?

The Horned Frogs put together a quick scoring drive, the Sooners followed with a three-and-out, and then TCU's Blair Conwright appeared to haul in a long touchdown reception. However, the catch was overturned upon replay review, a merciful turn of events for the Sooner defense. The Frogs would punt, but Oklahoma's final drive of the half ended with a missed 54-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic. Time and time again, when it comes time for the Sooners to land the knockout punch, they just can't do it. It hasn't become any less baffling. Yes, Oklahoma won in convincing fashion, but this game should have been over much earlier than it was. TCU gave the Sooners every opportunity to run away.

3) The defensive line isn't far off from elite status. Everyone from Perrion Winfrey to Jordan Kelley chipped in for Oklahoma on the defensive front today. Marcus Stripling had a big sack, as did Kori Roberson. Redshirt senior Jon-Michael Terry was everywhere. The fact that the Sooners' defensive line looks this good without Ronnie Perkins in the mix is truly remarkable, and it's a huge encouragement for Oklahoma as they look ahead to matchups with talented running backs like Sarodorick Thompson and Chuba Hubbard.

4) Marvin Mims is Oklahoma's best offensive player. I've asserted for weeks that he's the Sooners' best wide receiver. I've asserted in recent days that he's the Sooners' best pass-catcher. It's time to take that a step further. Mims just gets open, as he demonstrated on his 50-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He has elite ball skills, as he demonstrated on a 61-yard catch and run to paydirt in the third quarter. He has tremendous hands, as he demonstrated on a leaping third-down grab that moved the chains late in the first half. Oh, and just for good measure, he broke off a punt return of 30-plus yards for the second consecutive week.

Mims has a team-high six touchdowns in five games. He became the first Oklahoma wideout this season to break the 100-yard barrier, finishing with four receptions for 132 yards and the two house calls. The kid is a true freshman, and he's already playing like a pro-ready superstar. While Charleston Rambo and Theo Howard remain virtually invisible, it's Mims who has emerged as the clear go-to guy in the passing game. There's no reason why Lincoln Riley shouldn't go back to the lab this week and start brainstorming plenty more ways to get Mims the ball in space.

As Pledger put it after the game, "Marvin Mims is a star in the making."

5) Alex Grinch needs to keep Brendan Radley-Hiles off the field. But to be fair, I've reiterated this statement just about every week for the past month. I won't beat a dead horse here. Bookie was sloppy yet again today, and he simply doesn't show signs of improvement week to week.

With the victory, there's a good chance Oklahoma jumps back into the AP poll tomorrow. The Sooners fell out after their 37-30 road loss to Iowa State and haven't been ranked since, but today's phenomenal all-around performance will certainly turn a few heads.

