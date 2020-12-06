Quick Takes: Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

A chilly primetime affair in Norman didn't bring the onslaught of Oklahoma offense that's become the norm under Lincoln Riley.

But that's part of the new norm for the Sooners in 2020. Gone are the days that this team needed 40-plus points to win a football game.

While Spencer Rattler and the offense scuffled, Alex Grinch's defense wreaked havoc on the Baylor offensive attack, thoroughly powering down the Bears' run game and leading Oklahoma to a 27-14 victory. D.J. Graham and Tre Norwood notched interceptions for the Sooners, while Isaiah Thomas logged 2.5 of the Sooners' three sacks. And on his senior night, former walk-on Bryan Mead tied for the team lead with seven tackles.

Here are three knee-jerk reactions from a victory that clinches the Sooners' spot in the Big 12 title game for the fourth straight season.

Tre Norwood (13) celebrates an interception with Robert Barnes (20) and Tre Brown (6). Photo: Josh Gateley / OU Athletics

1) The Oklahoma defense... may be better than the Oklahoma offense. Is this an overreaction? Possibly. But consider how dominant this unit has been over the past two months. In four of the last five contests, the Sooners have held their opponent to 14 points or less. In six consecutive games, the Sooners have logged at least three sacks. They just held Baylor to 26 rushes for 25 yards, and logged multiple takeaways for the third time in four games. Put quite bluntly, 27 points wouldn't have been enough to win Oklahoma a football game in previous years.

What's even more impressive is the fact that Oklahoma strung together such a virtuoso performance sans Nik Bonitto, Patrick Fields, Brendan Radley-Hiles and Woodi Washington, who were all sidelined in the COVID-19 protocol. Safety-turned-linebacker Robert Barnes returned to his former position in Fields' stead, and Graham and Norwood came up with the big plays in the secondary.

It had been 60 games since Oklahoma failed to put at least 28 points on the board. That streak ended tonight with a comfortable win, a striking testament to how far this unit has come under Grinch. And most importantly, the Sooners' defensive excellence has relieved their offense of a great deal of pressure. As Rattler said in postgame, “It’s not like we’re having a come-to-Jesus moment every time there’s a three-and-out [on offense].”

Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas celebrates as the clock winds down on a 27-14 Oklahoma win. Photo: Josh Gateley / OU Athletics

2) The Sooners may have more than one future pro on defense. Everybody looks at Ronnie Perkins as a budding NFL superstar, but no other Oklahoma defender has earned glowing reviews from draft analysts just yet (and no, Jalen Redmond doesn't count). That may begin to change as the season winds down. Delarrin Turner-Yell has been arguably the most consistent and aggressive tackler on the team, Perrion Winfrey is already a wrecking ball in his first season of FBS action, and Thomas is finally unlocking his potential to its fullest extent. Sure, Grinch's scheme and mentality have done wonders for the Oklahoma defense, but let's also acknowledge that there are multiple NFL-caliber players across the unit. This newfound dominance isn't strictly a result of semantic adjustments.

Rhamondre Stevenson (29) looks for running room behind a block from Creed Humphrey (56). Photo: Josh Gateley / OU Athletics

3) Bill Bedenbaugh's presence clearly isn't inconsequential. The Sooners' co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach wasn't on the sidelines Saturday, presumably due to COVID-19 concerns. The Oklahoma offensive line allowed four sacks and could open no holes in the running game, as the Sooners rushed for just 2.5 yards per carry as a team. Creed Humphrey drew an uncharacteristic holding penalty, which, granted, wouldn't even be news if his name wasn't Creed Humphrey. But on the whole, OU looked sloppy in the trenches, and it caused the offense to stagnate.

The Sooners gained just 269 total yards and punted six times. And unlike the defense, they can't use COVID-19 as a convenient excuse. The only starter absent from the offensive lineup was Austin Stogner. The bottom line here: It's nice to be able to win games without a strong offensive performance, but that's not at all a sustainable phenomenon. Though 27 points was enough to beat Baylor, will it be enough to beat Iowa State on Dec. 19? The Sooners clearly have some kinks to sort out before their grudge match with the Cyclones.

Next up for Oklahoma is a road date with West Virginia next Saturday, Dec. 12. The Sooners were initially scheduled to face the Mountaineers on Nov. 28, but COVID-19 concerns prompted the game's rescheduling. It's a final opportunity for the Sooners to sharpen their rough edges before they defend their long-standing Big 12 supremacy.

