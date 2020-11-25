SI.com
Spencer Rattler named Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week

Parker Thune

Spencer Rattler's five-touchdown performance in primetime against Oklahoma State continues to earn well-deserved recognition.

On Wednesday morning, the Sooners' redshirt freshman signal-caller earned Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week honors. He'd previously been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week. 

Despite just 24 pass attempts on Saturday, Rattler accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and added a 9-yard rushing touchdown. His 22 total passing touchdowns on the season are sixth in the country, and he leads all qualifying freshmen in passing yards per game.

His 231.2 passing efficiency rating in the Sooners' 41-13 victory over Oklahoma State was the third-best figure across the nation on Saturday. Rattler's first three touchdowns all came within eight minutes of kickoff as Oklahoma raced to an early 21-0 lead. His final touchdown of the evening came on a beautiful 31-yard pass to Theo Wease late in the fourth quarter.

"It all comes together, and that's how we get those fast starts," Rattler said. "A big thing for us is, the first quarter's good, the second quarter's cool, the third quarter's good, but the fourth quarter, you've gotta execute at the highest level possible. So that's what we really focus on the most."

This marks the first time in Rattler's collegiate career that he has earned National Quarterback of the Week recognition. He'll lead the Sooners into another primetime tilt this Saturday, as Oklahoma will kick off with West Virginia at 6:44 p.m. CDT.

