Spencer Rattler named one of 35 quarterbacks eligible for Davey O'Brien Award

Oklahoma Sooners signal-caller leads all freshmen in passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and passing yards per game
The accolades just keep piling up for Spencer Rattler.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Sooners' redshirt freshman quarterback had made the list of 35 candidates for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

Rattler is one of three Big 12 signal-callers on the list, joining Brock Purdy of Iowa State and Sam Ehlinger of Texas. He's also one of just four freshmen to make the list, which isn't shocking given that he leads all freshmen in yards per pass attempt (10.0), passing yards per game (289.9), and passing touchdowns (22). He claimed O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week honors after accruing five total touchdowns in Oklahoma's 41-13 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

Rattler will look to become the fifth Oklahoma quarterback to claim the honor. The Sooners' previous winners include Jason White (2003 and 2004), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). 

The field of 35 candidates for the O'Brien Award will be trimmed to 16 semifinalists on Dec. 7. Fans can vote for their candidate of choice via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook until Dec. 6.

