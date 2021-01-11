Report: Bob Stoops voted into CFB Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Stoops, a Youngstown, OH, native, led the Sooners to a national championship in his second year on the job in 2000, and also became the only coach to win all four BCS Bowls and as well as a national title.

In 18 seasons at the helm in Norman, Stoops established the school record with 190 career victories. He retired prior to the start of the 2017 season.

More to come on this breaking story.