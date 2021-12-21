Report: Coveted Linebacker Enrolls at Oklahoma

Oklahoma reportedly added another big recruiting win this week.

SoonerScoop.com’s Bob Pryzbylo reported that 4-star linebacker Jaren Kanak is now enrolled in the OU student database.

Kanak, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete from Hayes, KS, was originally a Clemson commit, but he appears to be following Brent Venables to Norman.

There was speculation if the Sooners would even pursue any former commits, as Venables said he holds his family-like relationship with Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney in high regard.

“I’m not trying to continue to quote-unquote ‘recruit’ guys,” Venables said when asked about trying to flip Clemson commits during his National Signing Day press conference. “… I’ve got incredible respect and appreciation and thankfulness (to Clemson), and again just trying to do things the right way.

“In this profession, the pressure to win and get players, I think people lose their way. And for me, that’s always been an easy philosophy and value system to have is just to do what’s right. So I’ve tried to do that.”

At this point, Kanak hasn’t publicly decommitted from the Tigers, but he didn’t sign with Clemson during the early period.

Adding the top-rated athlete from Kansas into the fold, the Sooners now have a versatile linebacker trio enrolling with the 2022 class, as he’ll fit alongside Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis.





Kanak likely projects to play outside linebacker, as he has flashed track speed with his sizable frame.

The arrival of Kanak will push Oklahoma’s 2022 class up to 16 players, with 14 signed in the early signing period and Gentry Williams still committed even though he has not signed his National Letter of Intent.

