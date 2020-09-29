Report: E.J. Ndoma-Ogar opts out at Oklahoma

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar has opted out of the 2020 college football season, according to a 247 Sports report.

Ndoma-Ogar played in four games in 2019 and is a redshirt freshman in 2020, but will not play, per OUInsider’s R.J. Young, who cited an unnamed source.

Ndoma-Ogar is the third OU player to opt out this fall, joining running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.

The 6-foot-3, 341-pound Ndoma-Ogar — the No. 9 offensive guard in the country, according to ESPN, and the No. 25 player in Texas, per 247 Sports — held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas, among others.

He is no longer listed on the official OU roster this week.

Ndoma-Ogar played last year against South Dakota, UCLA, Texas Tech and Kansas and had been widely projected as a player who could be in for a move up the depth chart in the near future as offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been searching for the best combinations and overall depth.

Ndoma-Ogar can also play center, though he didn’t figure to play much at that position this season as junior center Creed Humphrey has emerged as one of the Sooners’ top players and was voted a captain this year.

Ndoma-Ogar also watched true freshmen Anton Harrison (at tackle) and Andrew Raym (at guard) step ahead of him this year at positions he might have otherwise gotten a look.

