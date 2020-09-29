SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Report: E.J. Ndoma-Ogar opts out at Oklahoma

John. E. Hoover

Bill Bedenbaugh horiz
Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill BedenbaughKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar has opted out of the 2020 college football season, according to a 247 Sports report.

Ndoma-Ogar played in four games in 2019 and is a redshirt freshman in 2020, but will not play, per OUInsider’s R.J. Young, who cited an unnamed source.

Ndoma-Ogar is the third OU player to opt out this fall, joining running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.

The 6-foot-3, 341-pound Ndoma-Ogar — the No. 9 offensive guard in the country, according to ESPN, and the No. 25 player in Texas, per 247 Sports — held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas, among others.

He is no longer listed on the official OU roster this week.

Ndoma-Ogar played last year against South Dakota, UCLA, Texas Tech and Kansas and had been widely projected as a player who could be in for a move up the depth chart in the near future as offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been searching for the best combinations and overall depth.

Ndoma-Ogar can also play center, though he didn’t figure to play much at that position this season as junior center Creed Humphrey has emerged as one of the Sooners’ top players and was voted a captain this year.

Ndoma-Ogar also watched true freshmen Anton Harrison (at tackle) and Andrew Raym (at guard) step ahead of him this year at positions he might have otherwise gotten a look.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma-Kansas State: Five quick takes

College football takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners-Kansas State Wildcats game

Parker Thune

by

Merc10007

In OU, Iowa State's Matt Campbell still sees 'an extremely talented team'

Oklahoma Sooners are young, but 'extremely talented,' said Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell

John. E. Hoover

Sooners in the NFL, Week 3

Oklahoma Sooners in the National Football League, Week 3

Caroline Grace

The Big 12? Playoff-bound? Like the last five years, Lincoln Riley's not ruling it out

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is not ruling out the College Football Playoff

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on decision to punt with 2:56 to play: "I felt like it was the right call"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach defends hesitance to try and convert fourth-and-7, says "you gotta take a chance" one way or another

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams discusses Jalil Farooq's commitment: "We did always say we were gonna play college ball together"

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit thrilled to add fellow DMV prospect and former junior high teammate

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 15

Oklahoma Sooners podcast from SI Sooners describes OU's loss to the Kansas State Wildcats and details Jalil Farooq's verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class

John. E. Hoover

by

kitkaliharie

Poll Data: Sooners crash-land at No. 18 after stunning upset loss

Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators lead AP poll as Big Ten, Pac-12 teams re-enter the field

Parker Thune

Futurecast: Putting a Sunday spin on Saturday's game

After shocking loss to Kansas State Wildcats, OU faces talented Iowa State Cyclones next

John. E. Hoover

RECRUITING EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma adds verbal commit from WR Jalil Farooq

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jalil Farooq commits to Oklahoma Sooners for 2021 recruiting class

Parker Thune