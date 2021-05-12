Report: Former Oklahoma RB Seth McGowan Pleads Not Guilty, Enters $100k Bond

The OU Daily reports McGowan appeared in Cleveland County Court on Monday with his attorney

Former Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan earlier this week pleaded not guilty on counts of conjoint robbery, assault and battery and conspiracy to commit robbery and has posted a $100,000 bond, according to a report Wednesday in the OU Daily.

The Daily obtained arraignment documents from the Cleveland County District Courthouse. The documents report that McGowan appeared in person Monday at Cleveland County Court with his attorney, Todd Kernal, and that the bond was posted Monday afternoon.

McGowan has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.

Felony arrest warrants were filed in Cleveland County last Friday for McGowan and former Sooner wide receiver Trejan Bridges, who were accused of robbing, beating and threatening to kill a man at the Crimson Park Apartments in Norman on April 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bridges had not yet appeared in court.

According to the arrest warrants filed May 7, jewelry, marijuana and high-dollar shoes were items stolen from the victim.

OU told SI Sooners in a statement on April 16 that two student-athletes had been suspended, and head coach Lincoln Riley announced on May 6 that McGowan and Bridges were no longer part of the team.