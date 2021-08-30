Report: Hurricane Ida Forces Oklahoma's Opener at Tulane to be Moved to Norman

The Sooners and Green Wave have been scheduled to play on Saturday morning in New Orleans, but Hurricane Ida has forced a change in plans.

Although official word hasn’t come down yet, the long-expected decision reportedly has been made to move Oklahoma’s season opener Saturday at Tulane to Norman.

That’s according to a report on Twitter from KOKH Fox 25 sports reporter and Sports Animal co-host Curtis Fitzpatrick.

Damage from Hurricane Ida’s trip Sunday through New Orleans forced the schools into this decision. Most of the city is without mainline electricity and emergency services are on backup generators. Ida strengthened as it traveled through the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane reportedly with sustained winds of 150 mph.

Speculation has been rampant since last week, when Ida was still designated as Tropical Depression 9, that the Sooners and Green Wave would have to move their game — either to later in the season or to another venue. However, Tulane's open date this year is set for Oct. 14, while Oklahoma's is on Nov. 6.

The Tulane football team has relocated its operations and is currently practicing in Birmingham, AL.

The schools signed a contract to play two games in Norman and one in New Orleans. They met in 2017 (OU won 56-14) and are scheduled to play at OU again in 2024. Playing this year's contest in Norman would likely facilitate the 2024 game's move to New Orleans.

It's expected Saturday's game will still kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by ABC.

An official announcement from the schools is expected around noon, sources told SI Sooners, although Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen took to social media Monday to refute that a formal decision has yet been made.

It’s unclear yet how OU will handle an expected sudden demand for tickets. A source said the athletic department is working through details as of Monday morning.

It will be the first time since 2004 that the Sooners open a season with four straight home games.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.