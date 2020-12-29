Report: Jadon Haselwood to miss Cotton Bowl

According to 247 Sports, OU receiver isn't intending to transfer but is not currently with the team as the Sooners head to Arlington to face Florida

The Oklahoma Sooners reportedly will be without an offensive weapon against the Florida Gators.

Per a report from 247 Sports, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood will not be with the team for tomorrow’s Cotton Bowl. Haselwood is not sitting out with the intention to enter the transfer portal, the report said.

Haselwood has had a rough go of it in 2020. Starting the year out with a non-football related injury in April, Haselwood was finally able to work his way back onto the field against the Kansas Jayhawks.

After missing the Oklahoma State game the following week, Haselwood ends the season with four catches for 65 yards.

The former top recruit had hoped to build on his 2019 campaign, where he hauled in 19 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.

Joining Haselwood, the Sooners offense is expected to be missing tight end/H-back Austin Stogner, who was injured against KU, as well as T.J. Pledger, who announced last week he would enter the transfer portal.