    December 6, 2021
    Report: Jamar Cain Leaving Oklahoma for USC

    In his short time in Norman, the Sooners' defensive end/outside linebackers coach has productive on the field as well as on the recruiting trail.
    Even as Brent Venables settles into his office, Lincoln Riley is still having an impact on the Oklahoma football team.

    According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Riley has landed Oklahoma defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain.

    Riley hired Cain in January 2020 to coach Ronnie Perkins, Nik Bonitto and the Sooners’ edge rushers, who became impactful players in 2020 and 2021.

    With Cain, OU’s sacks and tackles-for-loss totals have experienced a surge the last two seasons. Perkins came off a mid-season suspension last year and quickly emerged as the Sooners’ best defender, while Bonitto became a Pro Football Focus All-American.

    Cain, who coached previously at North Dakota State, Fresno State and Arizona State, also has landed some enticing recruits at his position, including 2021 freshmen Ethan Downs, Clayton Smith and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.

