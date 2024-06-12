Report: Misdemeanor Case Involving Oklahoma Wide Receiver Filed in Cleveland County
On Wednesday evening, Jesse Crittenden of OUInsider reported that a misdemeanor case was filed against Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks on Tuesday, June 11.
According to Crittenden's report and the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Burks is listed as the defendant in a criminal misdemeanor case filed in Cleveland County that stems from an arrest on June 1. Judge Scott Brockman was assigned to Burks case.
Bruks was placed under arrest at 2:54 a.m. and booked on June 1 for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence, speeding and transporting an open container of alcohol, according to documents obtained by OUInsider.
"We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally," an athletics department spokesman told Sooners on SI.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to Sooners on SI's request for records of the incident.
Sooners on SI confirmed that OU defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested by the OU Police Department on Wednesday, but did not receive any additional details regarding the incident.