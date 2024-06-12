All Sooners

Oklahoma Defensive Back Arrested on Wednesday

A member of Oklahoma's secondary was arrested by the OU Police Department on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma sophomore defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested by the OU Police Department.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Sooners on SI that Vickers had been arrested by the OU Police Department and booked into Cleveland County, but the Sheriff's Office was unable to give any additional details. 

Sooners on SI has not yet received a response from the OU Police Department for records of the arrest.

“We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally,” an athletics department spokesperson told Sooners on SI. 

The former 4-star prospect appeared in eight games as a true freshman, tallying eight tackles and one pass breakup. Despite being such a young player, Vickers earned time on the field in crucial moments for Brent Venables' defense, playing meaningful snaps in the second half of a tightly contested Bedlam matchup in Stillwater.

Vickers arrived at Oklahoma from Munroe High School in Quincy, FL.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

