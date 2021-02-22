Report: Norman Police investigating bar fight involving Oklahoma WR Spencer Jones

No charges have been filed yet, but the initial report calls last week's incident "aggravated assault and battery"

Spencer Jones (87), holding for Gabe Brkic Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The OU Daily reported Monday that the Norman Police Department has confirmed an open investigation has begun into a bar fight near campus that included Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones.

According to The Daily, NPD has initially labeled the incident as “aggravated assault and battery” and has identified all parties involved, although no arrests have been made.

The incident, which was caught on video in the men’s room of Logie’s on the Corner after midnight on Feb. 13-14, has since gone viral on social media as well as regular media.

After the video went viral from an account called “Old Row Oklahoma,” a man replied to the video post and identified himself as one of the combatants. He is identified on Twitter as Braden Brown and said he and his brother had “no options” but to defend themselves. He said they have been Mixed Martial Arts/cage fighters since they were 12 years old.

The Daily also reports that NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen clarified in an email that if charges are forthcoming, those would be determined by the Cleveland County district attorney’s office.

Norman attorney Woody Glass, who has advocated for OU athletes in the past, is representing Jones and told the OU Daily that his client required surgery to repair the orbital bone and nearly lost his eye but is going to “come back to normal.”

Glass also said Jones — who tells one of the men to “get the f*** out of here” before the fracas begins — was “trying to de-escalate the situation” and instead “became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”

The OU Daily reported that the father of the two brothers, Thomas Brown, will have a statement soon.

Jones, who holds on OU placekicks and was placed on scholarship in December, won the 2020 Mortell Holder of the Year Award. The former walk-on from Nashville transferred to Oklahoma from Liberty University in 2018.

Jones, a senior, also announced last month that he would take advantage of the NCAA's blanket eligibility waiver for 2020 and intended to return "for my sixth year" of college football.