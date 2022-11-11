Report: Oklahoma Could Be Losing Another Verbal Commitment

Could Oklahoma’s current rough patch get even worse?

As the Sooners head down the stretch of Brent Venables’ initial season and toward National Signing Day, another of OU’s verbal commitments is reportedly considering flipping to another school.

According to On3, speedy wide receiver Anthony Evans is “trending” to flip to Georgia after his visit to Athens last weekend.

“With the Sooners’ early-season offensive struggles and Georgia’s ascent to the No. 1 ranking nationally, the momentum shifted to the Bulldogs,” On3 writes. “He took an unofficial visit to Athens last weekend as Georgia knocked off Tennessee, the prospects for his flip became more apparent.”

That would be more bad news for the Sooners’ 2023 class. OU lost 4-star edge rusher Colton Vasek to rival Texas last week, shortly after losing linebacker Kaleb Spencer to Miami.

OU’s 5-4 season — Venables’ first as a head coach — continues Saturday at West Virginia.

The Sooners’ ’23 class currently ranks No. 6 nationally, according to 247 Sports, and ranks No. 8 per On3.

Evans, from Converse, TX, is a 4-star 2023 wideout prospect, according to On3 and 247 Sports. In track last year, Evans ran the 100 meters in 10.27-seconds.

It was long expected he would choose Georgia after his official visit on June 10 before verbally committing to Oklahoma on Aug. 26. Evans took his official visit to OU on June 3.

Both 247 Sports and Rivals still list Evans as committed to OU, but he hasn’t posted anything new on Twitter since Oct. 31.