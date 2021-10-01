October 1, 2021
Report: Oklahoma DB Justin Harrington Enters Transfer Portal

Sooner defensive back Justin Harrington is reportedly looking to transfer out of Norman.
Author:
Publish date:

Four games into the season, the Oklahoma Sooners have a departure.

Both OU Insider’s Brandon Drumm and SoonerScoop.com’s Eddie Radosevich are reporting that OU defensive back Justin Harrington has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2020 season from Bakersfield College, but sustained an injury in fall camp last year which held him out of the season.

This year, Harrington was listed as a cornerback but failed to make many appearances outside of Oklahoma’s 76-0 blowout of the Western Carolina Catamounts.

While a blow to the depth of the OU secondary, Harrington had been removed from Oklahoma’s two-deep ahead of the West Virginia game, and he didn’t appear to factor into Alex Grinch and Roy Manning’s plans on the defensive side of the ball.

True freshman Jordan Mukes was listed as a cornerback on the most recent depth chart released by the Sooners, meaning OU rolls into Manhattan on Saturday to play the Kansas State Wildcats with three options at each corner spot despite the injury sustained by Woodi Washington which will see him miss significant time this season. 

