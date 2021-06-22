Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Report: Oklahoma Football Player Isaiah Thomas Charged With Misdemeanor DWI

Sooner defensive lineman was arrested on June 13 and blew a .07 BAC.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma senior Isaiah Thomas has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, according to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit obtained by the Norman Transcript.

Thomas was arrested on June 13 at 2:08 a.m., after police witnessed his car traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

The report states that Thomas had an odor of alcohol and had red, watery eyes.

READ THE FULL STORY FROM THE NORMAN TRANSCRIPT

According to the affidavit, Thomas admitted to the officer that he had consumed alcohol before driving.

Norman Police dispatch informed the officer that Thomas had an outstanding municipal warrant out of Norman. At that point, the officer asked Thomas to take an alcohol-impairment test, which showed signs of impairment.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office booked Thomas into the jail at 2:59 a.m. A bail bondsman posted $2,000 bond about eight hours later, per the Transcript.

Screen Shot 2021-06-13 at 10.05.26 AM

The Transcript reported that warrant request was based on a state charge of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

According to the affidavit, Thomas, 22, submitted to a breathalyzer test and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.07 percent.

Thomas’ prior warrant was for failing to appear on a previous petty larceny charge and was booked overnight into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The OU Athletics Department has said it is aware of the arrest and will handle it internally. 

Spring - Isaiah Thomas
Football

Report: Oklahoma Football Player Isaiah Thomas Charged With Misdemeanor DWI

Lane Johnson pics
Football

Column: Oklahoma's ChampU BBQ Wasn't About the Cars or the Stars, it was About the Future

SB-Jordyn Bahl 1
Softball

Oklahoma Signee Jordyn Bahl Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year Award

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas Jayhawks
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

D.J. Graham - Kansas
Football

Oklahoma Two Deep Preview: Defensive Backs

Luke Hasz 2 logo
Football

ChampU BBQ: Luke Hasz's Rise to No. 1 Tight End in the Country Has Been 'Surreal'

Marcus Stripling vs. Texas Longhorns
Football

Stepping Up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for ... Marcus Stripling

Porter Moser - Lincoln Riley
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 63