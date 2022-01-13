Report: Oklahoma in USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart's Top Three

Despite landing Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners are still in the market for another transfer quarterback.

Oklahoma’s quarterback room could be getting more crowded next week.

On3’s Stephen Samra reported on Thursday morning that USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has narrowed his search for a new school down to three programs: Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU.

Dart was the second Trojan quarterback to enter the transfer portal since Lincoln Riley after Kedon Slovis announced his intentions to transfer to Pittsburg.

A former 4-star recruit, Dart was called into action for six games during his true freshman season at USC.

Completing 61.9 percent of his passes, Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns, also throwing five interceptions as the Trojans went 2-4 with the freshman at the helm. Dart also rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Should Dart pick the Sooners, he would do two things for new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

First, he would be a quality arm to help rebuild the depth in a depleted quarterback room. The transfers of Chandler Morris, Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams over the past two seasons meant there was a rebuilding job to be done at the position, and the arrival of both Dart, Dillon Gabriel and true freshman Nick Evers would go a long way to replenishing the quarterback depth in Norman.

Secondly, Dart would give some immediate competition to Gabriel, ensuring the Sooners have options at quarterback.

Gabriel will surely have the upper hand in any quarterback battle, as he is the more experience signal caller and has run Lebby’s offense previously, but it’s never a bad thing to have somebody else pushing Gabriel to ensure he’s at his best.

Should Dart come into Norman and actually win a quarterback battle, then the Sooners would have a pair of signal callers they’d feel confident throwing into a game.

Either way, both Gabriel and Dart have three years of eligibility remaining, meaning the winner of the battle should be entrenched as Oklahoma’s starter for years to come, and the loser would have plenty of time to regroup and transfer in the coming seasons.

But first, Dart will take visits to all of the schools in his top three before making any final decisions about his future.

