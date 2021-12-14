Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Report: Oklahoma LB Jamal Morris Enters Transfer Portal

    The redshirt sophomore played sparingly in 2021 accumulating just three total tackles.
    A young Sooner is potentially headed elsewhere.

    Oklahoma redshirt sophomore linebacker Jamal Morris has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a report from 247Sports’ Collin Kennedy.

    Morris is still in the early going of his college career, having not yet made much of an impact on the field but was expected to potentially grow into a more sizable role down the road.

    In 2021, the Texas-native had just three total tackles in sporadic playing time at one of the Sooners’ deepest positions.

    Originally a 4-star recruit in the class of 2019, Morris will now look for more consistent action at a new spot.

    SI Sooners will provide more updates on where Morris winds up when the information becomes available.

