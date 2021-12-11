Report: Oklahoma Making Another Addition to Defensive Coaching Staff

Brandon Hall has been the defensive coordinator of the Troy Trojans for the past three seasons.

New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables’ first coaching staff is almost complete.

According to a report from Football Scoop, the Sooners are adding another assistant to the defensive side of the football bringing in Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall.

Hall has been with the Trojans since 2017, originally serving as the special teams and outside linebackers coach before moving to defensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2021, he briefly served as the interim head coach of the team after head coach Chip Lindsey was fired.

Hall, like many of Oklahoma’s recent hires, has ties to OU and the state of Oklahoma.

He was raised in nearby Newcastle, OK and served on the Sooners’ staff, with Venables, as an undergraduate student assistant from 1998-2000, then as a graduate assistant from 2001-2003 before moving into a defensive quality control coach in 2004 and 2005.

After one year as the linebackers coach at Northern Iowa, he returned to the state as defensive coordinator at Broken Arrow High School.

He then coached on the defensive staff at the University of Central Oklahoma until 2011 when he returned to the Sooners for one year.

Now, he makes another return to Norman to link back up with Venables and company.

It is not known at this time what exactly Hall’s title will be on the staff. SI Sooners will provide more details when they become available.