Report: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler to be First Major College Athlete to Hold Public Autograph Signing

The redshirt sophomore has become the unofficial face of NIL since the new rules allowed athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The new age of college athletes having the ability to profit off of their name, image and likeness is still getting its feet wet as the athletes venture into otherwise uncharted waters.

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler quickly became the unofficial face of this era in collegiate sports due to his apparent high probably for cashing in in a major way due to his social media following and placement as one of the elite players in college football.

Rattler moved quickly when the new rules came into place, signing with an agent and revealing his new logo and merchandise. Now, it appears he will become the first major college athlete to sell his autograph in a formal, public setting.

In a report from The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, Rattler is scheduled to sign autographs and take pictures for money at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago, IL on July 31.

According to the NSCC’s website, it will cost $150 for an autograph on any item with an additional $60 to add an inscription. It will also cost $150 to take a photo with Rattler, an autograph is not included in that price.

Obviously, the prices are relatively steep to meet a demand with Rattler striking while the iron is hot. He is the first of his kind in a lot of ways in the sense of a major college football player having the chance to do this kind of thing.

Spencer Rattler Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

It is worth noting that around the same time as Rattler, NFL Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Michael Irvin will both be signing autographs at the same rate as the Oklahoma quarterback.

We have already seen in the first half-month of the new NIL rules Rattler cash in by selling his merchandise, doing Cameo’s and doing advertisements for Raising Cane’s.

Now, we have seen the next step in his big summer of NIL ventures.