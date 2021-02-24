FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Report: Oklahoma WR enters transfer portal

Theo Howard caught 13 passes for 163 yards as a senior at OU
Oklahoma senior wide receiver Theo Howard has entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by 247 Sports.

Howard transferred to OU last year from UCLA.

Howard played in 10 games last year but never really took off as a Sooner. He caught 13 passes for 163 yards.

He accounted for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns in his two best seasons at UCLA before missing almost all of 2019 with injuries and transferring to OU in 2020.

Howard’s time at OU also was affected by a torn Achilles’ tendon after he left UCLA.

Football

