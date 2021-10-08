Report: Oklahoma Running Back Ruled Eligible

OU RB Marcus Major has been cleared to return to action for the Sooners.



The Oklahoma Sooners got a big boost to their running back room.

SI Sooners can confirm a report by Soonerscoop.com’s Bob Przybylo that OU sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled eligible again by the NCAA.

On the eve of the 2021 season Major was initially ruled out due to an academic issue, which has now been resolved.

Oklahoma’s depth at running back has been paper thin all season long, as the offseason dismissals of Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson, as well as the late transfer of Tre Bradford left OU with just two eligible scholarship running backs.

Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray had to carry the load, though they were used sparingly as a result of the lack of depth.

Now, head coach Lincoln Riley has another option at his disposal in Major, who had a strong performance in last year’s season finale against the Florida Gators.

In total, Major has rushed for 215 yards on 45 carries in his career at Oklahoma so far.