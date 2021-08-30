Report: Oklahoma Running Back Tre Bradford Re-Enters the Transfer Portal

After arriving in Norman from LSU in June, Tre Bradford is back in the portal yet again.

Oklahoma’s running back room is looking a little slim.

Amidst reports that reserve running back Tre Bradford is no longer with the OU program, 247 Sports has reported that the former LSU back is now back into the transfer portal.

Austin Curtright of the OU Daily first reported the news last week that Bradford had missed two practices and was no longer with the program.

In an odd saga, Bradford first hit the portal in June, landing in Norman after opting to leave Baton Rouge this summer.

The Sooners needed Bradford for depth behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, as off-the-field issues saw Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson dismissed from the program, and Marcus Major ruled ineligible for the upcoming season.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray spoke highly of Bradford during fall camp, saying that Bradford would indeed see the field in 2021, as that was the reason he was brought into the fold.

“His versatility is extremely, extremely important for a room,” Murray said during a press conference with the local media two weeks ago. “He does some things that the other guys can't do… he's really, really good with the ball in his hands. And he has to just kind of put it all together.”

Bradford was removed from Oklahoma's official online roster on Monday afternoon.

Per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger this past April, the Sooners may not be able to add another running back via the portal and play them immediately this season.

“Fall- and winter-sport athletes would have to notify their schools by May 1, and spring sport athletes would have until July 1,” Dellenger wrote. “However, because of the timing of the Council’s decision, the fall and winter sports’ notification date will be pushed this summer to July 1—a quasi-deadline day in the college sports world similar to those in professional leagues.”

So the Sooners will likely head into the 2021 season with the depth they already have on campus.

Behind Brooks and Gray, Oklahoma now has a pair of walk-ons in Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson, as well as the possibility of utilizing H-back Jeremiah Hall in an emergency capacity to tote the rock.

At this point it would be incredibly difficult for the Sooners to add another running back into the fold.

OU’s 1-2 punch at running back is shaping up to be devastating, but the depth behind Brooks and Gray evaporated this past offseason.

