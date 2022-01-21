Report: Oklahoma to Hire Eastern Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Nunez

Nunez will assist the Sooners' special teams units in an off-the-field position under Brent Venables.

Oklahoma’s support staff just keeps on growing.

Per a report from Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett, the Sooners made yet another addition on Thursday night by bringing in Eastern Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Nunez to assist with special teams in an off-the-field capacity.

Nunez, like many of Brent Venables’ hires since taking over in Norman, has Oklahoma ties being a native of the state in northern Alva, OK.

After a successful playing career at Pittsburg State where in four years he served as a team captain and was a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, Nunez joined the staff at Minnesota as a quality control assistant for special teams in 2011.

He then took over the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach position at Southern Illinois in 2016 before making the jump to Eastern Michigan the following year.

Now, he returns to his home state to help the Sooners in an area of weakness in 2021.