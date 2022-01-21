Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Eastern Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Nunez

Nunez will assist the Sooners' special teams units in an off-the-field position under Brent Venables.

Oklahoma’s support staff just keeps on growing.

Per a report from Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett, the Sooners made yet another addition on Thursday night by bringing in Eastern Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Nunez to assist with special teams in an off-the-field capacity.

Nunez, like many of Brent Venables’ hires since taking over in Norman, has Oklahoma ties being a native of the state in northern Alva, OK.

After a successful playing career at Pittsburg State where in four years he served as a team captain and was a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, Nunez joined the staff at Minnesota as a quality control assistant for special teams in 2011.

Read More

He then took over the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach position at Southern Illinois in 2016 before making the jump to Eastern Michigan the following year.

Now, he returns to his home state to help the Sooners in an area of weakness in 2021. 

Generic - helmets
Football

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Eastern Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Nunez

45 seconds ago
Generic - White helmets
Football

Report: Oklahoma Adds Assistant Strength Coach

21 hours ago
Tiare Jennings - hype-HORIZ
Softball

Four Oklahoma Softball Stars Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Jan 20, 2022
Jaxson Dart - USC 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 106

Jan 20, 2022
Latrell McCutchin
Football

Oklahoma CB Latrell McCutchin Picks USC

Jan 20, 2022
Jennie Baranczyk - point
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Pulls Away From WVU to Continue Road Dominance

Jan 19, 2022
Jennings-Hansen-Alo-Mendez v. FSU 2
Softball

Oklahoma Selected No. 1 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Jan 19, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts to Return as Starter of Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

Jan 19, 2022