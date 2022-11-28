Report: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease to Enter the Transfer Portal

Theo Wease appears headed into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Citing "sources close to him," 247 Sports recruiting editor Mike Roach reported on Twitter Monday that Wease, a senior wide receiver at Oklahoma, is "expected" to enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of college eligibility.

Wease, a former 5-star prospect from Allen, TX, said Saturday night after the Sooners' loss at Texas Tech, said he was proud of the team's togetherness and brotherhood.

"One thing I want to say though, through all of this, I just loved how the team just stayed together," Wease said. "Like, we actually bought in. Nobody signed up to have a 6-6 season. Nobody knew what would happen this season. We just stayed together, and that’s something I’m thankful for, the brotherhood that we all created through all of it."

In the Sooners' 51-48 loss to the Red Raiders, Wease caught three passes for a career-best 123 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown. His previous career-high of 102 yards also came at Tech in 2020.

Wease also said he planned on talking to his family "to see what they think the best is for me," and said he would pray about it as well.

"I'm not rushing no decisions," he said.

Wease missed all of 2021 with a foot injury. His first two seasons, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Wease caught 45 passes for 666 yards and six touchdown. That included a dramatic, tackle-breaking, 19-yard touchdown at Baylor in the Sooners' record-breaking rally in 2019, and a co-team-leading 37 receptions for 537 yards and four TDs in 2020.

This season, Wease is third on the team with 19 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns. Wease caught 11 passes in the Sooners' first four games, this year, then didn't make a single reception in four of his last six games before breaking out on Saturday night.

In 29 career games at OU, Wease has 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns.